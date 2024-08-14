The Texas football team is hoping for a return to the College Football Playoff in 2024-2025. The Longhorns are ranked fourth overall heading into the season and in search of a running game to strengthen their Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning led passing attack.

Recently, it was revealed that Texas football will be without the services of Christian Clark, the freshman running back with great promise and a four-star ranking as a recruit from On3.com. Clark tore his achilles tendon and will miss the entire 2024-2025 season. The tough loss has Longhorns fans in their feelings on the comments section on X, with many of them sharing “get well soon” prayers for the 5-foot-11, 195 pound potential future star.

The tough news came on the heels of Coach Steve Sarkisian's comments on new weapons Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden and Isaiah Bond. Bond's big play abilities were profiled, casting him as a potential favorite target of Ewers and Manning's.

Will Texas football survive their recent onslaught of injuries and recover to become a playoff team in the SEC Conference? A lot depends on the team's courage and attitude going forward. So far, the early results are not encouraging.

Fans react strongly to latest injury

Fans could not contain their disappointment over the Clark injury.

“The ‘Next Man Up' mentality will be fully tested at the RB position this season,” one reader wrote.

“Wasn't there a year during the (Charlie) Strong era where we lost like three RBs early in the season? Feels like that,” another reader added.

“UT running backs getting hurt is their Achilles heel,” another fan added.

Texas football's early season outlook

Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and the rest of Coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns have a thrilling schedule ahead of themselves this season with their introduction to the SEC and a road game vs. defending champion Michigan on September 7.

With Xavier Worthy and Adonis Mitchell gone to the NFL, the ‘Horns will need Ewers to shoulder more of the load. His passes must be on the money as he can't afford to make the same kinds of mistakes he made at times last season during what was an otherwise excellent year.

Golden, Bond, Silas and freshman Ryan Wingo are among the passing game targets Ewers and Manning will have to choose from this season.

The ‘Horns have a fine tune-up game vs. Colorado State to work out the kinks before a trip to Ann Arbor that will serve as the ultimate early season litmus test. Wink Martindale's defense could be the toughest that Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and company face all season long.

If Texas can do what most think they will and beat the Wolverines on the road, the sky is the limit for the 2024-2025 season.