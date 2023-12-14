Texas Tech is poised to be a big transfer portal, landing standout Washington State wide receiver Josh Kelly

Texas Tech entered the conversation as a big transfer portal winner as the Red Raiders are expected to land Washington State wide receiver Josh Kelly per 247 Sports.

Kelly was a star for the Cougars this year as a favorite target for Cameron Ward. He finished the season with 923 yards on 61 catches and 8 touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per catch.

Kelly is a considerable acquisition for any team looking for a wide receiver in the transfer portal as he's been considered the 11th best wide receiver in the transfer portal per rankings by On3. Before Texas Tech emerged as the frontrunner for Kelly's services, Penn State, Arkansas, Kansas State, Tennessee, Utah, and Cincinnati also sought after him.

The news of Kelly favoring landing at Texas Tech comes after he visited the campus from December 11th-13th. He previously visited Notre Dame and he is scheduled to make a trip to Utah from December 13th-December 15th.

Texas Tech adding Kelly would be a considerable addition to a team that showed some potential in their second year under Joey McGuire. After an 8-5 season last year, the Red Raiders went 6-6.

They had some impressive showings this season such as two consecutive shootouts they were on the losing end of with Wyoming and Oregon. The highlight of the year is their big-time 16-13 win over then-sixteenth-ranked Kansas. Their play earned them a bid to the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl against Pac-12 foe California.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will take place on Saturday at 9:15 PM with the game being broadcast on ESPN.