While Kevin Durant is gearing up for some postseason action with the Phoenix Suns, a new star is emerging from the Texas basketball program. Coach Vic Schaefer has molded and stayed patient when it came to developing Aaliyah Moore. Finally, this season has seen her pop off and blossom into a star who's likely going to be one of the biggest names in all of college basketball. She proved her dominance during the Longhorns' massive March Madness win over Alabama to send them into the Sweet Sixteen.
Aaliyah Moore led Texas in scoring by sinking seven out of her 13 field goal attempts. She also managed to knock down six out of her eight free throw attempts for 21 points. More than this, her work on the glass gave Coach Vic Schaefer more opportunities to restart plays or close possessions on the defensive end. Aaliyah Moore managed to equally get five boards on offense and another five on defense. This double-double performance was not only witnessed by March Madness fans but also by Texas legend Kevin Durant.
However, the NBA player and Texas alum was the least of Moore's problems in this game. She was more than willing to do anything to get Texas the win and was hungry for a victory, via Mark Rosner of the Associated Press.
“My team needed me today. It was kind of just a choice of being smart, knowing when I need to be out there and when I don’t. I just made sure I got a good night’s rest. I came early today, got treatment, and was ready for the game,” she declared.
Moore was not the only person who lit up for Texas. Madison Booker also ended up scoring 21 points. She refused to leave the floor and Coach Vic Schaefer could not do anything about it. This resulted in her playing 40 minutes. Booker also dished out two assists and grabbed six rebounds in this big win. Funnily enough, she wears the number 35 because of the person who watched their win behind the bench, Kevin Durant. Her big performance over Alabama was a tribute that the Suns legend more than appreciated.
Texas legend gets some love
Booker was very happy to see Durant supporting them in March Madness.
“That was nice. He can give us lessons if he hears this,” she said.
Moore also had to show some love to the Texas basketball legend during the game.
“Before halftime, I turned around and was like ‘Oh, hey, KD.' We really do appreciate the support, and we always appreciate the shoes,” she declared.
Texas now has to wait and see who wins the Gonzaga and Utah clash. Before that, they have to adjust a lot of things in their schemes. Against Alabama, they were limited to shooting 20% from outside on just five attempts. Now, this team may not be known to score as much from the three-point range but their lack of variety in shot diet might spell their doom. Other programs like Iowa, LSU, South Carolina, UConn, and UCLA among others have a lethal shot from deep. Will they be able to win March Madness?