A'ja Wilson's name has been thrown around in the “best player in the league” conversation for years, and her recent win of a third WNBA championship in four years with the Las Vegas Aces has now seemingly put her solidly above the rest of the league in spectators' eyes. However, now a WNBA legend is weighing in on whether Wilson has locked up the top overall spot as the greatest of all time.

Indiana Fever icon Tamika Catchings touched on the topic surrounding the WNBA's only four-time MVP while walking the Women's Sports Foundation's red carpet, according to USA Today. When asked whether she believes Wilson is approaching GOAT status, Catchings was quick to give her definitive answer.

“Oh my gosh, yes!” she responded enthusiastically. “And that is not even a really good question to ask because I think that's the obvious,” she added humorously.

Catchings' stance on Wilson's prowess makes sense since she had the opportunity to watch the eventual Finals MVP up close during Round 2 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. She had been spotted at multiple games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, showing up to cheer on both her former team in the Fever and the Pacers during their NBA title run.

“A'ja Wilson, she's just so much fun to watch, you know,” Catchings continued. “Of course, I got to have a courtside seat [when the] Fever [were] playing the Aces [in the] semifinals, and just watching her continue to elevate her game, continue to dominate, it's so much fun to watch.”

A'ja Wilson gets inducted into South Carolina's HOF 🌟 A'ja Wilson continues to add on to her illustrious career at South Carolina 🙌 (via @GamecockWBB, @Chazf_tv) pic.twitter.com/L556xKRlVZ — espnW (@espnW) October 24, 2025

Catchings' comments came at the same time that Wilson's alma mater cemented her legacy with the Gamecocks by enshrining her in the program's Hall of Fame. The South Carolina women's basketball page on X, formerly Twitter, made a post that read, “Always the [GOAT] and now officially a Hall of Famer,” echoing Catchings' declaration about the Aces star.

Wilson was named the 2017 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player during her time at South Carolina after helping the Gamecocks to a national championship in her junior year. By the time her collegiate career was over, Wilson was a National Player of the Year, three-time All-American, three-time SEC Player of the Year, two-time SEC Tournament MVP, and the program's all-time leading scorer. South Carolina has since retired her number 22.