The 2025-26 NCAA season is set to tip off on November 3, and there couldn't be more hype surrounding the outstanding level of talent that fans are expecting to witness. The spotlight is usually on a few familiar veteran names, but a breakout star for the UConn women's basketball team is the new player to watch as the campaign gets underway. Coming off a national championship win, sophomore Sarah Strong is the player who sits atop ESPN's top 25 list.

Despite playing with stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, Strong made a name for herself during her freshman year in Storrs as she rounded out the team's Big 3. Strong finished the season averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks while hitting 38.8% of her shots from beyond the arc. She also led UConn in total rebounds (356), steals (92), blocks (66), and field goal percentage (58.6%) while recording 12 double-doubles.

The 6-foot-2 forward elevated her game even more throughout March Madness play, putting up 19.0 points and 11.7 boards to help the Huskies lock down their first NCAA title in 12 years. Strong's silent but deadly demeanor on the court and versatile game make her a no-brainer to be the No. 1 choice, even over other players who have multiple years of collegiate experience over her.

Article Continues Below

Strong's top ranking not only acknowledges her past impressive performances but also gives her room to grow and prove she can continue to be the impactful player she has already demonstrated herself to be. With Bueckers now in the WNBA and Fudd heading into her final college season, head coach Geno Auriemma will be relying on Strong to take the helm and lead this Huskies squad into the future.

The 19-year-old has already racked up multiple awards after just one campaign, walking away from her first year with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Freshman of the Year and Big East Freshman of the Year awards, plus multiple All-American honors. Strong has also been tabbed as a player to watch for the Katrina McClain and Naismith awards for 2025-26, showing just how much confidence is being placed in the young star.

UConn is also the only team to have two players in the top 10, with Fudd joining Strong at No. 8.