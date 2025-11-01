The Baylor Bears come into the 2025-26 season looking to keep their streak of five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, a streak that began with the program’s national championship run in 2020-21. But with Baylor’s season opener set for Monday, Nov. 3 against UTRVG, the team got a concerning injury update on key transfer big man Juslin Bodo Bodo.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew said Juslin Bodo Bodo was officially ruled out due to an arm injury for the Bears’ season opener against UTRGV, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Bodo Bodo sustained the injury in the offseason. He is expected to play a major role for the Bears this year.

Bodo Bodo transferred to Baylor after playing the first two seasons of his college basketball career at High Point. He had two solid years in the Big South before opting to move to a high-major conference. Last year as a sophomore, he appeared in all 35 games at a little over 21 minutes per game.

He averaged 5.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 64.3 percent shooting from the field and 53.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During his freshman year, he became a starter from the get-go, appearing all 36 games at a little over 24 minutes per game. He averaged 7.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots with splits of 67.7 percent shooting from the field.

Bodo Bodo was part of a seven-player transfer class that replaced seven players that transferred out of Baylor. In addition to Bodo Bodo, the Bears added center Caden Powell, forward Dan Skillings Jr., guard JJ White, forward Michael Rataj, guard Isaac Williams IV and guard Obi Agbim.

Last season, Baylor reached the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Duke. Drew is entering his 23rd year at the helm as head coach. During that time, he’s complied a record of 466-259 and led the Bears to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.