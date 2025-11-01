The NC State Wolfpack are entering the first year of the Will Wade era after the program hired Wade following the end of last season. Wade was coming off leading McNeese State to the NCAA Tournament, and is making his return to high-major Division 1 basketball after his dismissal from LSU in 2022. One of Wade’s former McNeese State players Alyn Breed followed Wade to NC State, and recently received an injury update for the Wolfpack’s season opener.

Will Wade said Alyn Breed is officially listed as questionable due to a knee injury for NC State’s season opener on Monday against the North Carolina Central Eagles, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Breed initially suffered the knee injury last season while playing for McNeese State. He was limited to only two games in the 2024-25 season.

Breed is entering his fifth year of college basketball eligibility, and first with NC State. He began his college basketball career at Providence where he played for three seasons from 2020-2023. He sat out the 2023-24 season amid his transfer to McNeese State.

In the two games that Breed was available for the Cowboys, he looked like he was on his way to having a breakout season while playing just about 30 minutes per game. He averaged 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Breed was one of two players who followed Wade from McNeese State to NC State via the transfer portal, with the other one being guard Quadir Copeland. In total, NC State added eight new players via the transfer portal including guard Tre Holloman, forward Jerry Deng, forward Darrion Williams, forward Terrance Arceneaux, forward Colt Langdon and forward Ven-Allen Lubin.

The Wolfpack missed the NCAA Tournament last season, just one year after reaching the Final Four, and opted to part ways with head coach Kevin Keatts.