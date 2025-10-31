The 2025 college basketball season is right around the corner, and with that comes news of scrimmages that every top team is competing in. The 2025 Kentucky basketball team is one of those teams, and played a big scrimmage before the year against Georgetown. However, the Hoyas blew past the Wildcats in the scrimmage with an eye-opening result before the season tips off. Since returning as an alum, Mark Pope has transformed Kentucky, but this could be an interesting sign.

The Kentucky Wildcats had two massive preseason scrimmages against Purdue and Georgetown. After dominating Purdue, they looked lost against Georgetown, as the Kentucky Beat Reporter for the Courier Journal, Ryan Black, pointed out. The Kentucky offense struggled to find consistency in the game, and the defense struggled to slow down the Hoyas. The Wildcats were missing Jaland Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen, which was also a factor. This was their most significant margin of defeat in an exhibition since 1991.

Black posted on X: “Kentucky's 84-70 loss to Georgetown tonight is the largest margin of defeat for UK in any exhibition outing since losing to the Soviet Union by 29 points in January 1991.”

On offense, Kentucky shot 33.3 percent from the field, 23.3 percent from deep, and an abysmal 65.7 percent from the free-throw line. Lowe and Aberdeen would have helped those numbers, but the team might still struggle due to its poor offense.

Then, on defense, it was not much better for the Wildcats. Georgetown had three players score 14 or more points, led by a game-high 22 from Malik Mack, finishing the night with a 55.4 percent shooting clip as a team.

Kentucky was led by Otega Oweh, who scored 17 points (4-12 FG; 8-11 FT) and also grabbed three rebounds. It is also worth noting that transfer Mo Dioubate chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds as the next leading scorer. Collin Chandler took over point guard duties and added 11 points and seven rebounds, but also shot 2-9 from the field and turned the ball over five times.

The good news for Kentucky is that this game does not count because it's an exhibition, but the bad news is that the Wildcats looked night and day different from the same time that nearly ran Purdue out of the gym.

Kentucky has a lot of talent and should still be a contender for the national title this year, but the differences between these exhibition results should concern fans. This defense will be key, but Jayden Quaintance can help make it elite from down low.