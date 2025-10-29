It's safe to say that UConn head coach Dan Hurley isn't going away anytime soon. He still brings the fire and passion to the Huskies, whether it's playing for the national championship or just a run-of-the-mill Tuesday night game at the beginning of the year.

On Tuesday, the latter was the case. In an exhibition game against No. 22 Michigan State, No.4 UConn was up 63-47 with 10:06 remaining in the second half. Obviously, with a sizable lead, things should be going well. But Hurley didn't see it that way, per Overtime.

During a timeout, he could be seen yelling and hurling F-bombs at his players. Obviously, very disappointed with his players for some reason. In the end, UConn defeated Michigan State 76-69.

On Nov. 4, the Huskies will begin their regular season against New Haven. They are coming off being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament by the eventual national champions, the Florida Gators.

Meanwhile, Hurley is entering his eighth season as the head coach at UConn. He has been at the helm since 2018 and has led the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Hurley signed a $50 million contract that will keep him at UConn up until the 2029-2030 season.

Article Continues Below

Where does the fire inside of Dan Hurley come from?

Basketball is in Hurley's blood. He grew up watching his father Bob Hurley Sr. lead St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, New Jersey into one of the most prominent high school programs in the country.

The elder Hurley was a hard-nosed disciplinarian who was uncompromising in his ways. Plus, Dan followed in the footsteps of his older brother Bobby, who went onto to win two national championships with Duke in 1991 and 1992.

While Bobby was a star in college, Dan struggled during his time at Seton Hall. As a result, he translated that frustration into becoming his own version of his father as a coach.