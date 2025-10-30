The Indiana Hoosiers are looking for a return to the NCAA Tournament in 2025-26, their first season under new coach Darian DeVries who was hired away from West Virginia. For a successful season, Indiana is going to be relying on a few key transfers including Nick Dorn who has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks.

But as Indiana’s season opener against Alabama A&M draws near, Darian DeVries is hoping to have Nate Dorn cleared to return from his injury soon, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The team is hoping Dorn will be cleared this week to resume all basketball related activities, and that he will be officially questionable for the season opener next week on Nov. 5.

Dorn committed to Indiana this offseason after entering the transfer portal out of Elon. He spent his first two seasons of college basketball at Elon, and is coming off a breakout sophomore season. Dorn appeared in 25 games last season, all starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game.

He averaged 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds with splits of 37.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Dorn is part of big transfer group joining the Hoosiers for the upcoming season. That group also includes guard Jasai Miles, forward Josh Harris, guard Connor Enright, forward Tucker DeVries, guard Tayton Conerway, guard Lamar Wilkerson, forward Reed Bailey, guard Jason Drake and forward Sam Alexis.

Long considered one of the blue bloods in college basketball, Indiana only has three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last ten years. This will be the first year of the DeVries era, after Mike Woodson stepped down at the end of last season.

DeVries spent one season as head coach at West Virginia where he lead the Mountaineers to a 19-13 record. Prior to that he was the head coach at Drake where he led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances in five years. The tournament was cancelled during the 2019-2020 season.