The Texas women's basketball team clinched the Big 12 women's title with a dominating 70-53 victory over Iowa State, marking the end to an era as they prepare to transition to the SEC next season. Coach Vic Schaefer emphasized the achievement's in light of a fiercely competitive league.
“To go win a championship in this league against the teams we went through – it's pretty special,” Schaefer said, as reported by the Associated Press. “I'm proud of my kids because we beat a hell of a team tonight. A well-coached team.”
Madison Booker, the standout star, poured in 26 points, leading Texas women's basketball to its second title in three years. The Longhorns (30-4) have been on an impressive run, winning 12 of their last 13 games, despite losing star guard Rori Harmon to a torn ACL in December. Schaefer praised his team's spirit, noting their determination to rise above challenges.
“They're just tough, you know? We've had so much adversity throughout the course of the season,” Schaefer said. “These kids just said, ‘OK, tell us how to do it and we'll do it. What do you want us to do?'”
Iowa State (20-11), despite their best efforts, couldn't counter Texas's dominance. Audi Crooks led the Cyclones with 25 points. Emily Ryan contributed with seven points and eight assists, while Addy Brown, usually the second-highest scorer, was limited to just two points, making only one out of five shots. Turnovers proved costly, with the Longhorns capitalized on 20 Iowa State turnovers, converting them into 23 crucial points.
Booker, for her outstanding play, was named the tournament's outstanding player, a fitting accolade for the Big 12 co-player of the year. Aaliyah Moore also contributed significantly to the team's offense with 14 points. Shaylee Gonzales also made her mark by adding 11 points, including a pair of crucial three-pointers that helped extend the Longhorns' lead.