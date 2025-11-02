The USC Trojans are entering their second year with Eric Musselman at the helm as head coach, and the Trojans have a brought in several key transfers for the upcoming season. USC will officially open the season on Monday, Nov. 3 against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and they’re hoping to have Rodney Rice in the lineup amid a shoulder injury.

Eric Musselman said Rodney Rice is expected to be available to play for USC’s season opener on Monday, making his return from a shoulder injury, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rice committed to the Trojans after entering the transfer portal at the end of last season. He is expected to play major role for USC in 2025-26.

Rice began his college basketball career at Virginia Tech in 2022-23. He sat out the 2023-24 season amid transferring to Maryland. Last season, he appeared in 36 games for the Terrapins, including 32 starts, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Rice is part of a talented transfer group looking to bolster USC’s fortunes this upcoming year. That group includes forward Chad Baker-Mazara, wing Amarion Dickerson, center Gabe Dynes, forward Ezra Ausar, forward Jaden Brownell, guard EJ Neal Jr., forward Jacob Cofie and guard Jordan Marsh.

Musselman was hired by USC ahead of the 2024-25 season after former head coach Andy Enfield left for SMU. In his first season at the helm, Musselman lead USC to a 17-18 record overall, and 7-13 in conference play, the Trojans first in the Big Ten. The Trojans have missed the NCAA Tournament for two consecutive years now, after making the Big Dance in three straight seasons.