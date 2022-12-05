By XC Enriquez · 7 min read

Here are the locations of all Data-Bios and Implant Bios in The Callisto Protocol. Finding all of these unlocks the trophy “Grim Reaper.”

In The Callisto Protocol, Data-Bios and Implant Bios are scattered all throughout the game, enhancing the story. Most of these are easy to miss, and there’s only a handful that are mandatory pickups. You can check which Data-Bios you already collected via the Data-Bios menu. The Callisto Protocol is unforgiving, and all Data-Bios you acquire will not register if you load a save that was made before collecting one.

The Callisto Protocol: Where to find All Data-Bios

Chapter 1: Cargo

Data-Bio #1

After being able to walk at the start of the game, go into the first area on the left, through the door labeled UNLOCKED in green. There is a shelf inside this room, and the Data-Bio is in it.

Chapter 2: Outbreak

Data-Bio #2

After avoiding the robot inside Surgery M112, this Data-Bio is in the corner of the room.

Data-Bio #3

It’s inside Elias Porter’s cell, and the Data-Bio can be collected once you return to the prison cells and defeat the enemies.

Data-Bio #4

It’s on the table in the center of the room, and you can collect it once cutscene with Captain Leon Ferris ends.

Chapter 3: Aftermath

Data-Bio #5 (Implant Bio #1)

Go straight into Recreation A225 at the end of the corridor after defeating the first opponent type that shoots bullets of green slime at you. At the back of the room, climb the wall to access a vent. Defeat the two enemies in this room, then interact with the locked Laundry B202 door. You will be told to find a Guard’s Corpse. Return to the damaged security robot and harvest the Implant Bio from the corpse in front of it.

Data-Bio #6 (Implant Bio #2)

After unlocking the door to Laundry B202, proceed inside and go through the door on the right. This leads to Office B112, where you can find a corpse to harvest this Implant Bio from.

Data-Bio #7

After getting #6, return to Laundry B202. Take the left door this time, then interact with the panel on the wall. Enter the room through the door that opens, then crawl through the vent on the right. Continue dropping down until you reach the bottom, then enter the secret room. The Data-Bio can be found sitting on the table.

Data-Bio #8 (Implant Bio #3)

There’s a ladder you can use to climb up after getting #7. Proceed to Maintenance B414, then to Medical Ward C101. The corpse that has the Implant Bio will be directly in front of the door to the Medical Ward.

Data-Bio #9 (Implant Bio #4)

You’ll enter a chamber with a number of hanging bodies after receiving the GRP and moving through several rooms. The corpse will be on the floor in the center of this room.

Data-Bio #10 (Implant Bio #5)

You can find the corpse to harvest in the basement after the maintenance elevator crashes. The corpse itself is close to a fan.

Data-Bio #11 (Implant Bio #6)

Go across the gondola then climb up to the fuse switches to find the corpse with the Bio.

Data-Bio #12

After Dani locks you in a cell during a cutscene, look around the cell to find the Data-Bio.

Chapter 4: Habitat

Data-Bio #13

Follow the path after going through the sludged area, then climb up to access a vent. Go through the vent, then look left for a set of boxes in front of the Purification B H207 door. Climb up these boxes and you will find yourself on a small balcony with a resource chest. The Data-Bio can be found right beside it.

Data-Bio #14 (Implant Bio #7)

Go back down from the small balcony you find yourself from collecting Data-Bio #13. Use the vent to the left of the Purification B H207 door to bring yourself to a room with 2 Gate Fuses. Inside this room, in the corner, is a corpse with the Bio.

Data-Bio #15

After Data-Bio #14 and going through the vent, you’ll find yourself in another fuse room. Acquire the fuse and open the room by climbing the ladder on the right side. The corridor will open up, leading to either Water Control H262 or Storage Hall H239. Enter Storage Hall H239, go through a fuse room and a decontamination chamber, and the Data-Bio will be on the right side of the room.

Data-Bio #16 (Implant Bio #8)

This will be acquired automatically while completing the objective “Get Code from Guard.”

Data-Bio #17 (Implant Bio #9)

This will also be acquired automatically while completing a different “Get Code from Guard” objective. This one occurs right after passing Botanical H625 and a vent.

Data-Bio #18

This will be inside the same room as Data-Bio #17. Go through the other garden area labeled Botanical H264.

Data-Bio #19

After ending up outside and while headed to the newly available area, choose to shiv the door and follow the path for this Data-Bio.

Chapter 5: Lost

Data-Bio #20

You will see an open building straight ahead right after Elias and Dani head through the gate near the beginning of this chapter. This Data-Bio will be on a shelf inside that building.

Data-Bio #21 (Implant Bio #10)

This will be acquired automatically after the attack in the snowy area. A door will open, and a corpse will be nearby.

Data-Bio #22

After entering the tunnel and passing debris, you’ll be met with a split in the cave. Head left for the Data-Bio.

Data-Bio #23 (Implant Bio #11)

After the hangar battle, Dani will hand you the Riot Gun in a cutscene. Go upstairs after the cutscene and a corpse will be on the floor, behind the tables.

Data-Bio #24 (Implant Bio #12)

Head into the Prisoner Transfer S408 room after opening it by interacting with a console inside the power station. The corpse will be on the ground floor, stuck on a spinning blade trap. Beware, as after you harvest this corpse, all of the traps will activate, and enemies will be triggered.

Data-Bio #25

This can be found after you go back to the crashed spaceship. It will be on the second room on the left.

Data-Bio #26 (Implant Bio #13)

After collecting Data-Bio #25, you’ll enter the hangar with Dani. The corpse will be behind a vehicle on the right side of the hangar.

Data-Bio #27

This is located in the right corner of the room where Dani calls the elevator.

Chapter 6: Below

Data-Bio #28

Follow the path right after Jacob unstucks himself from the wires. There will be an enemy in the following room, defeat it and the Data-Bio is sitting on a workbench.

Data-Bio #29

This is located near the area with a snake-headed enemy and several more wandering around. Pass this section, then go left on the corridor. The Data-Bio can be found on top of the wooden crates.

Data-Bio #30 (Implant Bio #14)

The road will fork after entering the power tunnels. Instead of going downhill, enter the hallway and follow the path to find this Data-Bio.

Data-Bio #31

You will meet another fork in the road: to your right is the Power Reactor and straight ahead are some rocks. Head toward the rocks and follow the path.

Data-Bio #32 (Implant Bio #15)

You have to defeat the Two-headed Brute to obtain this Data-Bio. Jump off the platform and a corpse will be at the end of the path, just right before a door.

Chapter 7: Colony

Data-Bio #33 (Implant Bio #16)

Go down the staircase at the start of the chapter, then turn left to find a corpse.

Data-Bio #34

Don’t go down the ladder yet after Dani tells you to rendezvous with her at the tower. Enter the adjacent room and the Data-Bio will be on the shelf.

Data-Bio #35 (Implant Bio #17)

Climb up the ladder once you’re inside the room with The Blinds. Go through the first door to the right labeled UNLOCKED to find the corpse.

Data-Bio #36 (Implant Bio #18)

The corpse is in front of the elevator after ascending.

Data-Bio #37 (Implant Bio #19)

Go to the rooftop after getting #36 then head to the first house on the right to find the corpse.

Data-Bio #38 (Implant Bio #20)

After opening the door with the Gate Fuse, the corpse can be found on the floor near the crafting station.

Data-Bio #39

After the Captain Ferris boss fight, a cutscene with Dani will play. When you step off the platform, the Data-Bio will be on a box to your right.

Chapter 8: Tower

Data-Bio #40

After defeating the Two-headed brute, open the door and acquire this Data-Bio at the end of the hallway on the left side.

Data-Bio #41

Inside the psych ward, check the blocked stairs after exiting the vent. It’s on the staircase, so keep your eyes peeled.

Data-Bio #42

Defeat another Two-headed Brute, proceed through the door that Dr. Mahler opens. It will be to your right once you pass the door.

