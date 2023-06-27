The Boston Celtics have long been one of the most attractive destinations for free agents. Having won no less than 17 NBA titles throughout its storied history, many consider this team to be the most successful franchise in the entire league. This is undeniably one of the biggest reasons why more often than not, free agents jump at the opportunity to sign for Boston.

In the summer of 2019, coverage of Celtics news was all over the signing of Boston's new cornerstone superstar, Kemba Walker to a deal worth $140.8 million for four years. The four-time All-Star point guard is just the latest on a long list of memorable players the Celtics have signed via free agency. However, this will not be our concern for today. Right now, what we will be looking at is the exact opposite. Below we present Boston's Top 5 worst free-agent signings in franchise history, hopefully mistakes the Celtics will avoid when the NBA free agency period opens June 30.

5. Tom Gugliotta

I know he didn't have much left in the tank when he got to us, but I was always glad Tom Gugliotta played for the Celtics. Was always one of my favorite players in Minnesota and Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/id2UQSql5j — Frosty Bias ☘️ (@FrostyBias) April 16, 2021

Tom Gugliotta was a relatively big name in the late '90s. He is perhaps most well known for his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing alongside a very young and hungry Kevin Garnett. It wasn't until 2004 that the Celtics decided to bring on Gugliotta to the squad, however, and at that point, it's safe to say that he was already a shadow of his former self.

The Celtics decided to sign a 35-year-old Gugliotta looking to perhaps squeeze out each remaining ounce of basketball he had left. Unfortunately for them, there simply wasn't much left. Gugliotta played for only 20 games for Boston, averaging 1.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per contest, prior to the team shipping him out mid-season to the Atlanta Hawks. The one-time All-Star would eventually retire at the end of that same campaign.

Much like Gugliotta, Rasheed Wallace was likewise a renowned big man in his heyday. A four-time All-Star and a crucial piece in the historic Detroit Pistons championship run of 2004, the 6-foot-10 center/forward truly had a reputable resume.

Following his successful stint with the Pistons, Boston decided to pounce on Wallace hitting free agency in 2009 as the Celtics were disappointed they weren't able to return to the NBA Finals that season after winning it all in 2008. At this point, however, Wallace was already 35 years old and did not have much left in the tank. In his first season, the former UNC standout put up just 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.

Wallace didn't even suit up for the succeeding campaign, opting to retire at the age of 36, but that did not stop him from collecting the $6 million that was owed to him that season. Wallace did go on to coach high school before becoming an assistant coach in the NBA.

3. Travis Knight

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Celtics did not exactly splash the cash in our previous two entries, but the same cannot be said about Travis Knight.

Following a successful college career at UConn, Knight played his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He did not do much as a rookie, but for some reason, Boston believed that he was worth the $22 million, seven-year deal they signed him to following a rather uneventful debut campaign.

The big-money signing averaged just 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks that season. The Celtics would quickly realize that they got much less than they bargained for and decided to trade Knight back to the Lakers after just one underwhelming season in Boston.

2. Mark Blount

Another hefty investment the Celtics did not get much return on involves another big man (see a trend here?) in 7-foot center Mark Blount. The University of Pittsburgh alum was drafted in 1997, but it wasn't until 2000 that he made his NBA debut for Boston. He played two seasons with the C's prior to being released by the team in 2002. Blount then signed for the Denver Nuggets as a free agent, and as destiny would have it, would be traded back to the Celtics in the middle of that season.

Blount was much better in his second season in Boston. So much so, that the team decided to hand him a $40 million, six-year deal a year later. At that point, he was an unrestricted free agent, and the Celtics obviously wanted to keep him — at any cost.

Blount was unable to live up to his huge contract, and Boston decided to part ways with him again in 2006 (just two years into his deal), trading him away to the Timberwolves.

1. Pervis Ellison

They didn’t retire 29 for Pervis Ellison? — Ed Harrison (@harrison3) June 24, 2019

At the very top of our list is — you guessed it — another big man. Pervis Ellison was a 6-foot-9 forward/center. Boston acquired him in August of 1994 at a time that it appeared that his star was on the rise. Having been a former first overall pick and after winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award in 1992, the Celtics gambled on Ellison, signing him as a free agent to the tune of $11.5 million for six years. That may seem like a small amount these days, but you have to remember that this was nearly two decades ago.

Ellison's career gradually dwindled during his time in Boston, and needless to say, he was a disappointment. He played five seasons with the C's — including one whole season that he had to sit out due to injury — with averages of 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest.