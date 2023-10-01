The Boston Celtics just propelled themselves into possible title favorites with their Sunday trade for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday. After the Celtics traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and with rumors that Malcolm Brogdon was upset following the failed trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Celtics were seemingly in need of starting point guard. The Celtics solved that problem with Holiday adding a potential Big 3 on their roster alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But what comes next for the Celtics? On paper, they have a strong starting five but what about the rest of their depth? Losing Robert Williams III hurts their depth and leaves them with little off the bench in terms of big men. The Celtics would do well to look at adding some depth in the frontcourt through the remaining free agents. Here's a couple of options for them

Blake Griffin

A recent report from Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe suggested that the Celtics had already reached out to Griffin regarding a roster spot this upcoming season and that Griffin was considering retirement. With Williams gone, the path a playing time and key role on a contending team is there for Griffin.

The former All-Star and Slam Dunk champ still has a bit left in the tank to be an impactful player. He'd most likely be the Celtics first big man off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. In limited minutes last season, Griffin was still able to finish around the basket and was one of the best in the league at drawing charges around the rim. He's the best option available in terms of current free agents and he's already familiar with the Celtics system. Plus he gets a chance at a ring. The Celtics should try to convince him to play for one more season.

Bismack Biyombo

Behind Griffin, Bismarck Biyombo is probably the next best big man free agent available. A 12-year veteran, Biyombo spent last season playing a key role for the Phoenix Suns. He doesn't bring much in terms of offense, but that's not what the Celtics need him for. They only need someone capable of playing defense and grabbing a few boards; someone who they can throw on Giannis Antetokounmpo for a few possessions.

Last year in the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Suns used Biyombo at times to guard Kawhi Leonard during the first two games of the series. The Celtics will need him for a couple of minutes against players like Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Even at his age, he can still provide that in spurts.

Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel is probably the third best big man option on the free agent market behind Griffin and Biyombo. He was actually signed by the Sacramento Kings earlier in the offseason but was cut to allow him to find a better opportunity after the Kings signed JaVale McGee.

Noel split time last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons. Noel's calling card has always been his defense and his rebounding which is exactly what the Celtics need. Someone capable of protecting the paint and crashing the glass in limited minutes off the bench. He's also younger than Griffin and Biyombo.

While the Jrue Holiday trade was a no-brainer for the Celtics, it did leave their roster thin in the frontcourt. These free agents are capable of contributing this season while helping the Celtics make a run a title.