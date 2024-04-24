The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently up 1-0 in their first-round NBA playoffs series against the New Orleans Pelicans. They also have a lottery pick waiting for them in June.
The Thunder have the 12th-best odds in the upcoming NBA Draft lottery courtesy of a previous trade with the Houston Rockets. That pick was acquired as a result of them trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul back in summer 2019, allowing Oklahoma City to add to their young core by potentially drafting prospects like Zach Edey, Yves Missi and Cody Williams.
If there is one thing the Thunder could use a bit more of, it is size. For as great as Oklahoma City is, they ranked just 28th in the NBA in rebound percentage (48.4%) during the regular season. They excel just about everywhere else, however.
Slotting Chet Holmgren at center full-time gives coach Mark Daigneault the luxury of deploying five players who can do just about anything both offensively and defensively. The only persistent drawback comes on the glass. The Thunder could address that area of the floor during the draft with their upcoming lottery pick.
Zach Edey, Purdue
There may not be a more perfect fit for any player entering the draft than Edey winding up in Oklahoma City. He can help with every area in which the Thunder are weak, masking those deficiencies.
Is Oklahoma City poor on the glass? Yes. Well, Edey posted a rebound percentage of 22.7% during his career at Purdue. His career 25.8% defensive rebound percentage is better than any mark a Thunder player posted this season.
Holmgren is a great defensive player who can cover a ton of ground in drop coverage and protect the rim. He allowed the sixth-lowest field goal percentage at the rim of any player in the league this year, per NBA.com/stats. But he can get bullied by bigger centers, like in Game 1 of the first round when Jonas Valanciunas had his way with the rookie on the block and defensive glass, nearly helping New Orleans steal a win on the road en route to 13 points and 20 rebounds.
The matchup of Jonas Valanciunas vs Chet Holmgren:
JV has the advantage in the post but defensively, he has a long closeout to make on Holmgren out on the perimeter pic.twitter.com/VgEOoESYm8
— Pelicans Lead (@PelicansLead) April 22, 2024
Edey could step in for spells against these kinds of matchups, and even give brutes like Valanciunas a taste of their own medicine. That's what he did to UConn's Donovan Clingan in the National Championship game. Edey dropped 37 points and 10 rebounds on the Huskies, shooting 15-of-25 from the field despite Clingan, his primary matchup, standing 7'2 and 280 pounds.
Zach Edey has not backed down from Donovan Clingan. (via @bleacherrreport)
UConn holds a narrow edge over Purdue at halftime in the National Championship Game.#MarchMadnessOnMax #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MtAT8OP0jp
— Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) April 9, 2024
Edey would give the Thunder something they don't have and something that is hard to find. Oklahoma City also has a ton of stout perimeter defenders who can help Edey in drop coverage. This would be a perfect fit. Hopefully, Sam Presti finds a way to make it happen.
Yves Missi, Baylor
If the Thunder strike out on Edey, maybe they can go after a different big man. Baylor's Yves Missi could be that guy. Missi's skillset is not as unique as Edey's. He fits the mold of a rim-running big man among like the Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela or Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II.
Yves Missi is one of the draft's most physically gifted prospects, standing 6'11 with outstanding mobility, reach and explosiveness, leading the Big 12 with 63 dunks. He's been playing organized basketball for less than 3 years, giving him significant upside to grow into. https://t.co/ve27esDyje pic.twitter.com/ic1FEFnT59
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 10, 2024
Missi would allow the Thunder to maintain outstanding athleticism at the center spot when Holmgren sits or is not available. That could be valuable to Oklahoma City, who doesn't have a player like that on their roster at the moment. Jaylin Williams has proven to be a valuable backup center, but he's a floor-spacer and playmaking hub rather than a big man who finishes above the rim.
Missi is a bit of a raw prospect, but the Thunder don't need to rush him. They already have a contending team. He'd make a lot of sense at 13 or if they trade back and add even more draft picks to their arsenal.
Cody Williams, Colorado
The Thunder have a million draft picks to use in the future. If they decide to trade up this year, Colorado's Cody Williams should be a target. He's someone Oklahoma City should have a lot of familiarity with, as he's the younger brother of rising star and franchise cornerstone Jalen Williams.
Cody Williams isn't as pro-ready as his brother was coming out of Santa Clara two years ago. But he has plenty of game and the look of a three-level scorer at 6'8, 190 pounds.
Cody Williams is one of the best defenders in this class, bringing high intensity versus the best scorer Colorado faced most nights, where his size and 7'1 wingspan are difficult to deal with. He scored efficiently this season, showing strong basketball instincts and versatility https://t.co/q3gXImI9fV pic.twitter.com/Ab2o8aFsB2
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 22, 2024
Williams has the raw talent to be the first player taken in this year's draft. His upside and stylistic versatility makes Williams someone the Thunder should really consider with their lottery pick—even before accounting for his family connection to the franchise.