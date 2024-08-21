In a rare moment of offseason downtime, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie standout Chet Holmgren appeared on Paul George's “Podcast P” to dive into a wide range of basketball discussions.

The 22-year-old is coming off an impressive rookie season and is eager to continue that momentum into the next year.

Chet Holmgren's “Welcome to the NBA” moment

Holmgren shared his “welcome to the NBA” moment in the podcast’s most recent episode.

“I got stripped by [Andre] Drummond and then he made me fall on the fast break, in my first game,” said the Thunder rookie.

Holmgren chuckled about the situation, but no one enjoys being crossed over like that. Being a tall, slender seven-footer only made the moment look even more awkward and exaggerated.

“I was so salty after the game too,” he continued.

Andre Drummond provided a reality check to the rookie in October, first slamming a dunk over him in the paint. On the next possession, Drummond swiped the ball from Holmgren near the top of the key, then drove coast-to-coast, crossing him over and leaving him on the floor in what became one of the Bulls' highlight reel moments of the season.

Impressive rookie season for the young Thunder star

While his performance in his first NBA game might seem modest compared to the hype he’s garnered over the years, it actually fits perfectly with his developmental trajectory. He recorded 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the victory.

Though Holmgren shows considerable promise, he's still adjusting to the NBA's physicality and pace. His encounter with Drummond underscores the typical hurdles rookies like himself encounter during their transition into professional basketball.

Chet Holmgren’s rookie season, technically his second in the NBA due to missing his initial season with an injury, was highly impressive. He averaged over 16 points per game with excellent shooting efficiency and recorded more than two blocks per game.

The Victory Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren rivalry

If Victor Wembanyama hadn't been in the running, Holmgren would likely have dominated the Rookie of the Year race. Both Holmgren and Wembanyama are among the most thrilling young defenders to join the NBA since Hakeem Olajuwon.

According to most hoop fans, the San Antonio Spurs standout outperformed his peer and capped off his remarkable season by winning the Rookie of the Year award. With the dramatic narratives surrounding both players in their rookie seasons, many are now eager to see the next major rivalry in the NBA.

The Chet vs. Wemby rivalry has a classic feel to it, reminiscent of legendary matchups like Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson in the 80s and Hakeem Olajuwon vs. Shaquille O’Neal in the 90s.

Although both emerging stars have a way to go before their duels can rival those of their Hall of Fame counterparts, their clashes already possess a unique and captivating appeal.

Holmgren and Wembanyama's history stretches back well before they were drafted into the NBA. Yet, neither could have anticipated the level of attention and excitement surrounding their professional debut.

The term “beef” might be a trendy way to describe their exciting rivalry, but Holmgren doesn’t see it the same way.

“People be like, ‘Y’all got beef?’ I’m like, ‘Beef?’ We’re out there competing,” Holmgren also said in the podcast.

Despite the buzz around their encounters, there hasn’t been any real animosity between the two big men during their games.

With a successful offseason, the Thunder are considered strong contenders, entering the early phase of their championship pursuit, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Jalen Williams.