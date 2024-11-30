Before Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams addressed his free-throw shooting disparity after the Thunder’s 101-93 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, he talked about his eye injury at shootaround. Before Friday, Williams suffered an eye injury in the second quarter of Oklahoma City’s 105-101 victory against the Golden State Warriors. He was ruled out for the rest of the game but cleared to play against the Warriors.

Williams talked about the extent of the injury at shootaround, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“Talked to Jalen Williams this morning, who said his eye injury on Wednesday “wasn’t as bad as the first time I got in my eye, but nah, it hurt,” Lorenzi reported. “Said he tried to come back and play in the third quarter but he had double vision. “I actually lowkey couldn’t see.”

Fortunately for Williams and the Thunder, Jalen’s vision improved ahead of their matchup against the Lakers. In his first game back, he scored 19 points on 8-of-19 attempts, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Jalen Williams addresses free-throw shooting disparity

After Thunder forward Jalen Williams’ cryptic social media post, fans didn’t know what to expect regarding Williams’ status for Friday’s game. And after a productive outing, Williams talked about his free-throw shooting disparity, a byproduct of his mid-range shot.

“I don’t really go to the free-throw line a lot. A lot of that was predicated on trying to get other shots. That’s an aspect of my game I’m still trying to figure out,” Williams said. “So, it’s just somewhere where I got comfortable. I think whenever you perfect any shot, no matter statistically, you can be really good at it. And that’s just something that I kind of found myself within our offense.”

Williams also implemented taking more open threes in 2024-25.

“I think a lot of my game, too, this year, has been shooting a lot more of the open threes,” Williams added. “And that’s been opening up the mid-range. It’s just something I work on. Something where, like I said, like the way our offense is, somewhere I’m ending up a lot. It’s something I’ve tried to perfect over time and figure out different ways to get to those spots.”

Williams is averaging 21.5 points on 51.6% shooting, including 39.8% from three, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this season. On Sunday, the Thunder will look to extend their winning streak to five straight against the Rockets.