The Detroit Tigers are entering the final month of the 2023 MLB season looking to close things out on a high note. They played the second game of their series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. However, things took a bad turn after starting pitcher Matt Manning exited the game due to injury. Detroit's loss on Wednesday extended beyond the final score.

Manning has a fractured right foot and will miss the rest of the season, manager AJ Hinch revealed to reporters after the game. This is the second right foot fracture for the Tigers pitcher this season. However, Hinch says the fracture is in a different spot.

The incident occurred in the very first inning. With two outs, Manning threw a pitch to Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The ball came off the bat at 119.5 miles per hour and it deflected off the pitcher's foot. Manning caught the deflection in the air and threw to first for the final out.

After recording the out, Manning immediately threw his hands into the air. Hinch and an athletic trainer came out to attend to the 25-year-old right-hander. Beau Briske took over on the mound for Detroit in the second inning.

Manning missed two and a half months this season with a right foot fracture. That occurred against the Toronto Blue Jays back on April 11. The Tigers pitcher didn't take the mound again until June 27.

Manning turned in a rather respectable performance when he was on the mound. In 15 starts, the 25-year-old amassed a record of 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA. He struck out 50 batters in 78 innings while issuing 21 walks.