Aug 12, 2025 at 11:20 AM ET

Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman did more than hit a big home run against the Houston Astros. It was not only his first against his former team, but it puts him in the same category of a baseball great.

In all, Bregman officially became the first player since Duke Snyder in 1963 to hit a home run in their first AB on the road against their former team, per OptaStats.

Furthermore, against the team they won two plus World Series win.

Snyder did it on May 22, 1963 as a member of the New York Mets against his former team, the Dodgers. He played for Dodgers from 1947-1962.

In 1955, Snyder won the World Series with the Brooklyn Dodgers, the first and only in Brooklyn. He repeated in 1959 when they were the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for Bregman, he was part of the Astros' World Series teams in 2017 and 2022. Although he received a warm welcome on Monday, Bregman received a chorus of boos after hitting the two-run blast.

Before the series, Bregman went to his former stomping ground in Houston, Whataburger.

This year, Bregman is batting .301 with 84 hits, 15 home runs, and 48 RBIs.

Alex Bregman keeps the Red Sox going

Bregman is the Red Sox's go-to guy after not becoming a trade candidate before the deadline. At this point, Boston is 65-55 and are in second place in the American League East.

They trail the first place Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games. The Red Sox have won six out of their last ten games.

From late July 29 to August 5, the Red Sox won seven consecutive games. Bregman provides a combination of veteran leadership, mentorship, and durability.

In addition to his hitting, Bregman has solidified his place as a still formidable defensive player. If anything, the team is feeding off his energy as head towards a critical point in the season.