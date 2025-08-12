It's been a trainwreck of an offseason so far for the Dallas Cowboys, who recently saw their situation somehow get even worse when Micah Parsons publicly requested a trade from the organization. While the request may very well have simply been a negotiating tactic to accelerate a new contract, it still didn't stop Cowboys fans from being irate at the way the team has handled some of their star players' deals over the years.

The man responsible for this debacle is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has turned the franchise from dynasty to laughingstock over the last few decades.

Recently, sports media personality and noted Cowboys critic Stephen A. Smith of ESPN took to First Take to reveal another party he blames for the team's demise: Cowboys fans themselves.

“One could easily argue, all you got to do to affect him is not show up,” said Smith, per First Take on X, formerly Twitter.

Here, Smith is arguing that Cowboys fans continue to support their organization's ineptitude by continuing to attend games, buy merchandise, and support the team. If that were to stop, then Jerry Jones might have the motivation he needs to make real changes within the organization, as his number one motivator is and always has been profits.

A rough time for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Two years ago, the Cowboys looked like a legitimate Super Bowl threat in the NFC, with a high-flying offense led by Dak Prescott and one of the league's most explosive defenses in recent memory.

However, the Cowboys proceeded to get blown out by the Green Bay Packers in that year's Wild Card round and missed the playoffs altogether in 2025.

While Prescott remains a serviceable quarterback, he isn't the kind of player who can elevate a middling team into contender status, and right now, even if Parsons is eventually resigned, it's unclear how the Cowboys expect to compete in an NFC landscape that largely seems to have passed them by.

In any case, the Cowboys will kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.

