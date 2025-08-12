New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has put together some impressive performances for the team this preseason. Fields is continuing to put together some good moments, as he performed well Tuesday against the New York Giants in a joint practice.

“Justin Fields is having a *very* good start today. His only incompletion a great pass on deep in that Josh Reynolds dropped. He’s 12 of 13 (5 of 5 in 11-on-11). Dicing up the Giants secondary,” SNY reporter Connor Hughes posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Fields is leading the Jets this season after the departure of Aaron Rodgers. The new Jets quarterback led the team on a touchdown drive during their first preseason game, a win over the Green Bay Packers. Fields rushed for a score on the team's first offensive drive in that contest.

It isn't all peaches and cream for Fields though against the Giants in practice Tuesday. He started to fade as the practice wore on.

“Second opportunity for Justin Fields & Jets offense vs Giants defense .. – Fields incomplete. Pass over the head of Tyler Johnson,” Hughes added in a separate post. New York's drive ended up stalling on that possession.

The Jets next play the Giants in a preseason game on Saturday.

Justin Fields is showing the Jets what he can do

Fields signed a free-agent contract with New York this past offseason. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and rebuffed the Steelers when they tried to sign him to a new deal.

Fields wanted a chance to start for a team, and he is getting that chance with the Jets. He is tasked with trying to lead New York back to the AFC Playoffs. It's been more than a decade since the Jets made the playoffs, and the team hasn't had a winning season in almost as long.

The veteran quarterback hurt his foot during training camp this summer for the Jets. He appears to be doing better now, as he was able to start for New York in their first preseason game.

Fields completed 3-of-4 passes in his first game for the team, against Green Bay. He posted 42 passing yards, and 14 rushing yards. The quarterback was soon pulled after that first touchdown drive, to make way for the other New York quarterbacks.

Time will tell if Fields is able to continue his strong production in the weeks ahead.