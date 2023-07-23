Tom Aspinall is one of the most dangerous and talented heavyweights in recent UFC history, but the rising British contender admitted Saturday afternoon that he hasn't felt like himself lately. A TKO win and cheers from his hometown fans proved to be just what the doctor ordered.

Aspinall defeated Marcin Tybura with a vicious hailstorm of ground-and-pound blows on Saturday at UFC Fight Night in London, before dropping a bombshell that many UFC fans did not see coming.

Afterward, he put Jones on notice by pulling out his crystal ball in an interview with former champion and current cageside journalist Michael Bisping. Jones is busy preparing for Stipe Miocic for the time being.

For those who followed Dana White's recent hint on a possible Jones superfight, Aspinall's callout was expected.

🗣️| Tom Aspinall: “I'm gonna go to Paris, I'm gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I'm gonna beat the winner & then I'm gonna beat Jon Jones." WHAT A PROMO!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#UFCLondon #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/QAHviL23oC — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 22, 2023

The matchup between Gane, the former heavyweight champion, and Moldova's Spivak, nicknamed ‘The Polar Bear,' is scheduled to take place in Paris, France on September 2 of this year.

With his hulking 6-foot-5, 258-pound frame and 13-3 record, Aspinall could be the favorite against either opponent, and should be favored to fight a competitive fight with the all-time great Jones should the two meet in the Octagon.

Some fans seemed hyped up by Tom Aspinall's prediction for a future win over Jones while others were skeptical.

“No human in history is beating Jon Jones in a 1 on 1 fight until he is too old,” one fan said. “One oblique kick to his knee from Jones and his career is over forever,” another fan said.

“Great call out but Jon may be retired before then,” another fan said. Jones is said to have squashed the beef with Israel Adesanya which could spell trouble for opponents.

The win was Tom Aspinall's ninth in ten fights, with the lone loss coming to Curtis Blaydes in July 22 of last year.

Gane responded to the callout quickly on his own Twitter account, sending the following warning to Aspinall as he prepares for his early September fight.