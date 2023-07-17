UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones hanging out together would have been a crazy thing to hear a year ago, let alone the idea of them training together. And yet, the latter appears to be a looming possibility.

Adesanya recently made headlines after he released footage of himself squashing his beef with Jones with the duo hanging out and even playfully sparring with each other.

It was all the more surprising given that they have gone back-and-forth, sometimes with extreme venom, on social media over the course of the last four years.

However, as Adesanya put it, there's now “world peace” and he even plans on training with the current UFC heavyweight champion.

“Yeah, [the beef is squashed],” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Fighting). “We have understanding and common ground, we’re just competitors, bro. It’s like, why should I hate my brother?

“I went deep into my YouTube comments, and everyone was like, ‘That made me smile, I was smiling so hard watching this,’ and giving people that feeling watching us spar and play around, it was like, is this what world peace would feel like? Imagine world peace when people aren’t at war, people aren’t fighting, that’s what it felt like.

“We definitely will [train together]. It’s in the works, it will happen.”

Unfortunately, this means Israel Adesanya's long-term plan of facing Jon Jones looks all but dead.

Of course, they could still fight while being on good terms. But as things stand, it looks like Adesanya is content with fighting at 185 pounds while Jones doesn't appear likely to be competing much longer with hints that UFC 295 could be his last outing inside the Octagon.