UFC president Dana White teased the possibility of a Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight fight in an interview with TNT Sports. “Imagine if we could end up with an England vs. Jon Jones fight,” White said.

Aspinall returns to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Fight Night in London against Marcin Tybura. White suggested that a statement victory could earn the No. 5 contender the next opportunity against the heavyweight champ.

Aspinall last fought almost exactly a year ago against No. 4 heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes. Unfortunately, the Brit suffered a brutal knee injury just 15 seconds into the fight.

Prior to the Blaydes fight, Aspinall was 5-0 (3 TKOs, 2 subs) in the UFC. He earned four Performance of the Night bonuses in those five fights. Still, there are two heavyweights that might have a better case than Aspinall to challenge Jones for the belt — No. 1 contender Sergei Pavlovich and Blaydes himself. Dana White could choose to pit Jones against one of these two instead.

But even if Aspinall drags Tybura and earns the title shot, there's no guarantee Jon Jones will be there to take the fight. Jones defends the heavyweight belt in November against former champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, but he's hinted that may be his last fight.

Jones is already the greatest UFC fighter of all time. His final challenge was moving up to heavyweight to earn the sport's most prestigious belt. He dominated Ciryl Gane in his return to the octagon to achieve that goal. Then, he expected to fight Francis Ngannou in what would've been the biggest fight in UFC history. However, Ngannou left the UFC amid contractual disputes and won't be coming back to fight Jones.

Many believe Jones won't actually walk away from fighting. However, the heavyweight division doesn't really offer much incentive for Jones to keep fighting right now. Tom Aspinall is talented, but he isn't a big-name athlete and doesn't make for a big-money fight. Jones already spent three years away from the fight game before the Gane fight, and he doesn't have anything left to prove in the sport.

Of course, in the surprising event that Jones loses to Miocic, he likely won't retire. But in that case, the next title bout would be a Jones v. Miocic rematch, excluding Aspinall.