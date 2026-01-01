The Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of another disappointing season as the team failed to reach the playoffs for the third straight year. Joe Burrow was once again sidelined by an injury, missing nine games due to turf toe. Burrow returned earlier than expected. But a Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens ended the Bengals’ postseason hopes.

The cycle of injury and recovery is weighing heavily on the two-time Pro Bowler. And it’s exacerbated by losing. Bengals fans were concerned Burrow would follow in Andrew Luck’s footsteps and retire early after a particularly morose press conference. The veteran QB told reporters, “If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it.”

On Wednesday, Burrow was asked to reveal his New Year’s resolution. And his answer didn't come as a surprise. “Be happy,” the sixth-year passer responded, per WCPO 9’s Marshall Kramsky. However, he looked a tier or two below joyful while discussing it.

Here’s to a happy Joe Burrow in 2026

Burrow recovered from wrist surgery and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2024. It was the second time he won the award in five NFL seasons. In 2025 Burrow was hurt again. He missed at least six games for the third time in his career.

While Burrow has played well when healthy, the Bengals will post their first losing season since his rookie year in 2020. The team went just 1-8 in his absence. Cincinnati essentially needed to run the table to reach the playoffs after Burrow’s return. But back-to-back losses to the Bills and Ravens dropped the Bengals to 4-10 and knocked them out of postseason contention.

Burrow later stressed that playing football is fun. It’s all the rehabbing from injury that isn’t enjoyable. Still, his comments following a gut-wrenching loss to the Bills in Week 14 have fans concerned.

And Burrow hasn’t helped calm fears since then. He gave a sullen response to reaching 20,000 career passing yards and shrugged off winning AFC Player of the Week. Both of those individual accomplishments occurred after the Bengals were bounced from the playoff picture.

Cincinnati will close the season with a home game against the Cleveland Browns. And Burrow could end up as a footnote in another player’s individual accomplishment as Myles Garrett hunts the sack record against the Bengals in Week 18.