The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes closed the calendar year with one of the most significant wins in program history, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State 24–14 in the Cotton Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals. At the center of the breakthrough was Carson Beck, whose poise and efficiency set the tone against one of the nation’s most physical defenses.

From the opening drive, Beck controlled the tempo. He delivered quick, decisive throws and avoided risky situations, finishing the night 19-of-26 for 138 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. His first-quarter scoring pass, a 9-yard strike to Mark Fletcher Jr., capped an early surge that put the Hurricanes up 14–0 and immediately flipped the pressure onto the Buckeyes.

The ACC Network took to it's official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing video of the former Georgia quarterback and his reaction following the upset win.

“MAN IT FEELS GOOD TO BE A HURRICANE!”

"MAN IT FEELS GOOD TO BE A HURRICANE!" Carson Beck after the W over Ohio State 🙌 @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/XBmRYnXvzg — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 1, 2026

Ohio State responded with adjustments and gradually clawed back into the game, cutting the margin to 17-14 in the fourth quarter. With momentum shifting and the stakes at their highest, Beck again provided the answer. He engineered a methodical five-minute, 70-yard touchdown drive, converting key third downs and keeping the Hurricanes on schedule until they reached the end zone. The drive not only restored a two-score cushion but also drained valuable time off the clock, effectively sealing the upset.

The win sends Miami to the program’s first College Football Playoff semifinal and reinforces the Canes’ resurgence on the national stage, while highlighting Beck’s ability to manage high-leverage moments that defined the performance throughout the night.