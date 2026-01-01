Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun did not shy away from the magnitude of his latest hire. Speaking to reporters during a teleconference on Tuesday, Braun addressed the program-altering decision to bring in veteran coach Chip Kelly as the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator, a move that immediately drew national attention.

Braun made it clear that this was not a cosmetic hire, but a strategic one aimed at reshaping Northwestern’s offensive identity, underscoring both Braun’s confidence in Kelly and his willingness to hand over significant control to an experienced offensive mind.

“We're hiring Chip Kelly to take this offense to a whole other level, an offense we haven't seen at Northwestern for a long, long, long time. My job is to support him but ultimately trust him,” said Braun, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg

Northwestern officially announced Kelly’s hiring on December 30, marking a major addition to Braun’s staff as the program continues its rebuild. Kelly arrives with one of the most distinctive resumes in modern football, having shaped offenses at both the college and professional levels.

Upon accepting the Northwestern role, Kelly emphasized alignment and long-term belief in the program’s direction.

“I am honored to join the Northwestern Football program,” Kelly said in an official statement. “This program and university are clearly on the rise, and the values of the people and this place align with my own. I am grateful for the opportunity. There is tremendous potential under Coach Braun's leadership, and I'm ready to contribute to this team. There is great momentum around the program, and the opening of the new Ryan Field reflects Northwestern's commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Kelly first rose to prominence at Oregon Ducks, where his high-tempo spread system revolutionized college football and turned the Ducks into a national powerhouse. That success led him to the NFL, where he coached the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, including a division title with the Eagles in his first season. While his professional tenure produced mixed results, his offensive concepts remained influential across the sport.

After returning to college as the UCLA Bruins' head coach in 2018. He then joined Ohio State in 2024 as offensive coordinator, helping guide the Buckeyes to a national championship, reinforcing his reputation as an elite offensive strategist. Most recently, Kelly served as offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders before being dismissed during the 2025 season.

Braun’s endorsement and Kelly’s track record suggest Northwestern is betting on innovation, trust, and experience to drive its next phase — one that could redefine what Wildcats football looks like.