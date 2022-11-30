Published November 30, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 6 min read

The fantasy basketball season has gotten off to quite an interesting start through the first quarter of the season. Many of the top players have dealt with injuries or early season struggles, and that is clearly illustrated in our top fantasy basketball small forwards list through the first 20 or so games of the season.

Our list from before the season has been changed quite drastically in the early going, with a lot of big names falling off the list, leading to some new faces to emerge. This list is based on the production we have seen so far, not what could happen over the rest of the season. So with a quarter of the season in the books, let’s pick out the top 15 small forward so far this season.

15. Paul George

It’s pretty impressive that Paul George is still on this list, as he’s already been forced to miss some time with injuries for the Los Angeles Clippers. George has ceded some of his responsibilities to Kawhi Leonard in the rare instances they have been on the court together, but he should be able to shoot up the top fantasy basketball small forwards list as the season progresses.

14. Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner has taken a step forward for the Orlando Magic in his second season, and has emerged as a top option at small forward and shooting guard. Wagner is an efficient scorer for the Magic who is continuing to make strides as a passer and rebounder, and he should only continue to improve as the season goes on in Orlando.

13. Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris has been the subject of trade rumors recently, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a strong fantasy option so far this season. Harris is still an efficient scorer who can chip in as a rebounder as well, and while he may not stick around on this list as the season goes on, he could take a step forward in production if he actually does get traded.

12. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been forced to take on a bigger role for a desolate Charlotte Hornets team, and it’s resulted in him being a sneaky good fantasy addition. Oubre can score and rebound at a decent rate, and while his efficiency from the field isn’t great, Oubre is doing enough to average over 30 fantasy points per game for owners who are starting him.

11. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma isn’t exactly a consistent fantasy option, but when he gets the ball, he makes things happen. Kuzma is averaging over 20 points and eight rebounds per game right now, which has helped keep the Washington Wizards competitive early on. If Kuzma can become just a bit more consistent, he could shoot further up this list.

10. Jerami Grant

Expectations for Jerami Grant were tempered after a quiet 2021-22 campaign, but he’s been a perfect fit with the Portland Trail Blazers so far this season. Grant is scoring over 22 points per game on great efficiency, making him a top ten option here right off the bat. Grant would ideally make a bigger impact as a rebounder or passer, but fantasy owners will likely be happy with his production regardless.

9. Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins won’t ever be the best fantasy option around, but he manages to make an impact every time he takes the floor. He’s scoring more points per game (18.6 PPG) and rebounding at a higher clip (5.3 RPG) than he was last season, which gives him a solid floor right off the bat. Wiggins likely won’t become a top five small forward, but he’s a consistent option to produce on a nightly level at this point.

8. Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges has only improved with each season he has played in his career, and that’s continued early on this season. Bridges has taken steps forward as a scorer, rebounder, and passer, while still making a big impact on defense as well. Bridges will likely fall down this list as other players get healthy, but he’s been an underrated find at small forward through the first quarter of the season.

7. Anthony Edwards

The hope was that the revamped Minnesota Timberwolves would allow Anthony Edwards to take a step forward this year, but that just hasn’t materialized. Edwards has still been producing at a strong level, but it feels like he has potential that he just hasn’t been able to reach yet, and until then, he will likely sit on the outside looking in of the top five at this position.

6. OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby has been a pleasant surprise for the Toronto Raptors early on this season, as he’s filled in admirably while the team has dealt with a slew of injuries. Anunoby is averaging nearly 20 points per game while also chipping in over six rebounds per game. Anunoby is also leading the league in steals per game, and until Toronto gets healthy, he should remain a borderline top five small forward.

5. Jaylen Brown

It was fair to wonder whether Jaylen Brown’s growth had hit a wall after his production over the past two seasons was largely similar, but he’s managed to take another step forward this season. Brown is averaging 26.1 points per game on 50.7 shooting from the field, and he looks likely to continue to make a charge up the board at this position.

4. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan remains at the center of the Chicago Bulls offense, but it’s becoming tougher for him to carry his teammates, and it’s showing in his fantasy production. DeRozan hasn’t been as good as he was last season, but his floor is extremely high, and while his ceiling may be unattainable right now, DeRozan should remain one of the top fantasy basketball small forwards all season long.

3. Lauri Markkanen

Well, if you saw this coming you probably deserve to be writing this column instead of me. Lauri Markkanen has been the face of the Utah Jazz’s incredible start to the season, as his scoring and rebounding outputs have taken huge leaps from where they were at last season. Whether this hot start is sustainable remains to be seen, but Markkanen has been a revelation early on.

2. Jayson Tatum

The top two small forwards are head and shoulders above the rest of the group, with Jayson Tatum coming in second right now. Tatum has become a legit MVP candidate early on this season, as he’s pushed his scoring average to over 30 points per game while most of his other stats remain the same. If Tatum keeps playing like this, he will have a good shot to finish among the top fantasy basketball small forwards.

1. Kevin Durant

The only thing holding together the Brooklyn Nets right now is Kevin Durant. His scoring has somehow gotten even better early on this season, and while his rebounding and assists per game have dropped, it hasn’t mattered early on. The Nets will try to ease the burden off of Durant as the season progresses, but right now, fantasy owners who have him certainly aren’t complaining.