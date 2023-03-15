Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Chaos Dwarfs are on their way to Total War: Warhammer 3 in the upcoming Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC, whose release date is coming up soon.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC Release Date: April 13, 2023

The Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC comes out on April 13, 2023, at 7:00 AM PDT. It is available on PC via the Microsoft Store, the Epic Games Store, and Steam. Of course, players will need to own the base game Total War: Warhammer 3 to play the DLC, which is currently 33% off on Steam. This deal is only available for another day and a half as of this article. Players who pre-purchase the DLC will receive a 10% discount on the DLC.

The DLC introduces the Chaos Dwarfs, described as an “industrious, dark-souled and merciless warrior race of Dwarf

Daemonsmiths, subjugators and brutal killers.” The Chaos Dwarfs seek the Blood of Hashut, a powerful being of fire, greed, and tyranny, so that they can take over the world. To do so, they seek to construct the Great Drill of Hashut, which they can use to enter its domain.

The Chaos Dwarfs have a wide variety of warriors, machines, and beasts at their disposal. They will use anything and everything they can to bring their plans to fruition. When playing as the Chaos Dwarfs, players will have access to units such as the Infernal Guard, Bull Centaurs, daemon-infused K’daai Fireborns, as well as war machines like the Magma Cannons, Dreadquake Mortar, and K’daai Destroyer.

Players will also have access to three Legendary Lords:

Astragoth Ironhand, High Priest of Hashut, the most potent Chaos Dwarf Sorcerer-Prophet who must wear a powerful mech-suit as his powers are slowly petrifying his whole body.

Drazhoath the Ashen, Sorcerer Prophet of Hashut, the Lord of the Black Fortress and commander of the fell Legion of Azgorh. His mastery of magic and engineering has only become stronger following his exile by Astragoth’s command.

Zhatan the Black, commander of the Tower of Zharr. His demand for weapons and munitions far outmatches that which the hell forges can produce.

Players will also be able to recruit Gorduz Backstabber, a Hobgoblin Chief turned Chaos Dwarf enforcer. His name matches his actions.

The Chaos Dwarfs have four unique campaign mechanics that players must master:

Hell Forge: Develop special schematics to give battle bonuses to the Chaos Dwarf Legions

Tower of Zharr: Chaos Dwarfs can vie for ownership of special Seats in the council, which gives faction rewards upon promotion.

Convoys: Allows players to trade war tools for various resources. Players must also battle and exchange laborers to keep resources flowing.

Economy: Players must manage a multi-layered economy that balances subjugation and laborer management. Having a good economy will keep the Hell Forges running, as well as help the empire expand.

Even players who don’t get the DLC will get something during its release. Players who own Total War: Warhammer 3 will be able to unlock the Legendary Hero Ulrika Magdova, a vampire who excels in melee and ranged combat, as well as casting spells from the Lore of Shadows. Magdova is available for both Kislev and The Empire.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.