By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

As if taking down the USC Trojans was not enough, Utah football quarterback Cam Rising piled more misery on their rivals with a savage take on Friday night.

The Utah Utes made easy work of the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship, dominating the rest of the game after falling behind 14-3 in the opening quarter. The Utes used a strong 23-7 fourth quarter to pull away for good, with USC unable to answer back as they struggled offensively with Caleb Williams sustaining a couple of injuries. The Heisman Trophy frontrunner injured both his left leg and the pinky of his throwing hand during the contest.

Of course Rising himself was phenomenal in the game, completing 22 of his 34 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He also avoided throwing any interception to keep Utah football ahead in the contest and secure their second Pac-12 title. In the process, Rising also won the MVP honors.

Naturally after the game, Rising and the Utes have all the bragging right. And sure enough, they made sure to use that to rub salt onto the wound of the Trojans.

“They call us the Trojan killers, so I guess it’s true,” Rising said.

Unfortunately for USC football, they have no rebuttal in that. While what Cam Rising said is pretty savage, the fact remains that Utah football has beaten the Trojans for three straight games now. Who could forget their meeting early in the season when the Utes took down Caleb Williams and co. 43-42?

Even worse for USC, the defeat basically knocks them out of the College Football Playoff.