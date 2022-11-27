Published November 27, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Caleb Williams had his Heisman moment. The USC football star led the No. 6 Trojans to a big win over archrival Notre Dame, which helped not only the team’s chances of making it to the College Football Playoff

Against the No.15 Fighting Irish, Williams completed 18 of his 22 pass attempts or 232 yards and a touchdown while running for 35 yards and three touchdowns. Williams hit the Heisman post severaltimes in the big win and later revealed his inspiration behind it.

“I honestly struck it because a bunch of my teammates told me to do it,” Williams said after USC football’s win, according to Chris Treviño of 247 Sports. With numerous big plays against one of the better teams in the country, he earned the right to strike the pose.

CALEB WILLIAMS. ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/x1anIT2R7v — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2022

Caleb Williams has a great chance at being the first Heisman trophy from the USC football program since 2004 Matt Leinart because of his dynamic play style. Other candidates like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Blake Corum have strong cases but after a standout performance in a big win, Williams is starting to separate himself from the pack.

USC football is looking to secure a championship, both in the Pac-12 and the College Football Playoff. “I think we’re as good as any team, and I’m not just talking about today,” Williams said, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “We thought we were a great team, and we got to show it tonight.”