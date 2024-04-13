The Minnesota Twins will play the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday at Comerica Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Twins-Tigers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Twins have gotten off to a stumbling start in 2024. So far, their American League Central title defense has not been stellar, as they are looking up at several teams as they head into this one.
The Tigers are playing above 500 and hoping to keep the momentum going. Now, they must gear up for this showdown with a team they thrived against last season, even while looking up at them in the division.
The Tigers went 8-5 in the season series against the Twins last season, enjoying some moderate success. Ultimately, the goal now is to replicate that feat, and it all starts with these home games in mid-April.
Joe Ryan will make the start for the Twins and is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA. Recently, he tossed six innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out seven in a hard-luck loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Ryan is 4-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 45 strikeouts over six career outings against the Tigers.
Kenta Maeda is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA this season. Also, he pitched 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts in a loss to the Oakland Athletics in his last game. Maeda has faced the Twins once in his career and is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA. Moreover, he tossed five innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two in the win.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -130
Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +104
Over: 8 (-105)
Under: 8 (-115)
How to Watch Twins vs. Tigers
Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Detroit
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins have some issues they need to address as the season continues. Overall, Minnesota's biggest issue has been scoring, which starts at the top of the lineup and continues downward.
Edouard Julien must start to hit better. Unfortunately, he has gotten off to a horrible start and is making many mistakes at the plate. Carlos Correa is finally living up to his contract and is already on track to have a better season than he did last year. Now, he hopes to stay consistent and keep slugging the baseball. Alex Kiriloff has been solid so far in 2024. Ultimately, he would like to produce more and show the Twins they made the right decision putting him in the heart of the order. Byron Buxton is driving in runs. Yet, he must show more consistency and avoid long lulls.
The Twins will cover the spread if their lineup can get hot early in the game. Then, they need Ryan to replicate what he did in his last outing.
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Tigers are doing well to start the season. However, even they have some things they need to address. The top of their lineup has some stars. Conversely, some players are struggling out of the gate.
Matt Vierling must lead the way at the top of the lineup. Luckily, he is starting to heat up and could be a valuable asset in this game. Mark Canha is struggling to hit the baseball consistently. Subsequently, all concerns will go away if he can showcase more power. Spencer Torkelson is looking to drive the baseball. So far, he has not been able to produce at a consistent level. But Gio Urshela has been amazing. Overall, he has had great hitting to start the season and is always a threat to get on base. The Tigers got a gem when they snagged him off the Los Angeles Angels.
The Tigers will cover the spread if their lineup can start to drive runs home. Also, they need a good game from Maeda.
Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick
Both teams entered this series with top-tier pitching staffs. However, both teams are also struggling at the plate. When this series began, the Twins were 30th in batting average, and the Tigers were 24th. Moreover, the Tigers and Twins were 25th and 26th in on-base percentage and 27th and 29th in total runs, respectively. Neither team is slugging the baseball at all, with both hovering toward the worst five in the league. When you get stats like that, along with a good pitching matchup, it is challenging to think either team will do anything. Go with the under for this one to cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Under: 8 (-115)