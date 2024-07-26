The Minnesota Twins (56-45) are holding firm, refusing to give up their slot in the American League Wild Card standings. While teams fluctuate all around Rocco Baldelli's crew, and injuries weaken the roster from within, Minnesota clings to a playoff position. How long can it keep the challengers at bay, though?

Trouble always seems to be on the horizon for the Twins, as they perpetually battle injury concerns to their top players. Fans have their fingers crossed during nearly the entire MLB campaign. That is no way to live. Fortunately, the latest news should bring them great joy while simultaneously giving the club a crucial spark.

Royce Lewis has been activated off the injured list and is available for Friday's road game versus the Detroit Tigers, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The slugging sensation, who has blasted 10 home runs in just 24 games this season, has missed the last three weeks-plus with an abductor strain. He continues to be far too familiar with the IL.

Since making his big league debut in May of 2022, the former No. 1 overall pick has stunningly played in only 94 games. When in the lineup, however, fans can usually expect Lewis to deliver. He has made the most of his small sample size, raising his profile with incredible postseason feats and superb production.

This young third baseman is essentially a modern-day myth. He is capable of extraordinary things, but because he is rarely seen, it is easy to be skeptical about his potential. Make no mistake, however. Royce Lewis is the big-time basher the Twins need to be a true force in the AL.