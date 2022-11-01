Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.

Everyone was shocked at the return Pittsburgh got for Claypool, and the talking heads of Twitter quickly broke out their phones to let the Bears know what fools they are for giving up so much for Claypool. Here are some of the best reactions to the Steelers fleecing the Bears in the Claypool deal on Twitter.

Ya this is an absolute fleecing by Omar Khan and Pittsburgh https://t.co/oVjTesg07r — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 1, 2022

Top 40 pick for 1.5 years of Chase Claypool. 😳 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 1, 2022

you gotta think the bears second round pick was more valuable than Chase Claypool right? like the Steelers gotta be stoked — DaddyDimmuTV (@DaddyDimmuTv) November 1, 2022

I’m not saying that Kadarius Toney is definitely better than Chase Claypool but he is younger, cheaper, has more upside, more years of team control, and cost less to acquire in a trade. So I’m glad we did that and not what the Bears just did — Sir Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) November 1, 2022

Getting Chase Claypool for a second-rounder seems expensive, like Ticketmaster surge pricing. But if you have a good time at the show months later, you don't care about the price. Let's go #DaBears — Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 1, 2022

Chase Claypool cost #Bears a 2. A reminder #Browns stole Amari Cooper from #Cowboys for a 5. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 1, 2022

It’s safe to say that the public believes this is a deal that the Steelers easily won. Claypool hasn’t exactly been having a great year for the Steelers (32 REC, 311 YDS, 1 TD) and despite what the Bears may believe, that likely won’t change now that he’s catching passes from Justin Fields. Making matters worse, the Bears opted to send their own second-round pick rather than the Ravens second-round pick, which they picked up in their deal for Roquan Smith.

Whether or not this deal pans out for the Bears remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a confusing move that left a lot of fans confused afterwards. They likely could have gotten Claypool for less, and ended up overpaying for a wide receiver who hasn’t been productive this season. It’s hard to see this deal working out for Chicago as the season continues on.