NFL

Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

Chase Claypool, Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.

Everyone was shocked at the return Pittsburgh got for Claypool, and the talking heads of Twitter quickly broke out their phones to let the Bears know what fools they are for giving up so much for Claypool. Here are some of the best reactions to the Steelers fleecing the Bears in the Claypool deal on Twitter.

It’s safe to say that the public believes this is a deal that the Steelers easily won. Claypool hasn’t exactly been having a great year for the Steelers (32 REC, 311 YDS, 1 TD) and despite what the Bears may believe, that likely won’t change now that he’s catching passes from Justin Fields. Making matters worse, the Bears opted to send their own second-round pick rather than the Ravens second-round pick, which they picked up in their deal for Roquan Smith.

Whether or not this deal pans out for the Bears remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a confusing move that left a lot of fans confused afterwards. They likely could have gotten Claypool for less, and ended up overpaying for a wide receiver who hasn’t been productive this season. It’s hard to see this deal working out for Chicago as the season continues on.

