BREAKING: Bears acquire Chase Claypool from Steelers at NFL trade deadline

The Chicago Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, acquiring Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Field Yates broke the news, reporting that the Bears had swung the deal ahead of Tuesday’s deadline in order to add another young weapon to Justin Fields’ arsenal.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are sending a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool.

The deal to bring Claypool over to Chicago will be massive for Fields. Entering the year, Fields and the Bears were considered to have among the worst wide receiving corps. After landing Claypool, the group looks a lot more promising.

Updated Bears' WR depth chart: Chase Claypool

Darnell Mooney

N'Keal Harry

Dante Pettis

Equanimeous St. Brown

Velus Jones Jr.

Byron Pringle (IR) — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) November 1, 2022

Fields will be delighted to have another weapon in the mix, and Claypool is a unique addition for him to work with given the wide receiver’s big frame. Standing in at 6-foot-4 and almost 240 pounds, Claypool will be a perfect target for Fields to look for in key spots downfield.

With the Steelers at 2-6 and in rebuild mode, the decision to move on from Claypool was likely made easier by the fact that the Bears were willing to pony up a second-round pick. It had been reported that the Steelers had been leaning against trading Claypool at the deadline, but the offer from the Bears proved to be too much value to pass up.

Ian Rapoport indicates that it is actually the Bears’ own second-round pick that will be headed to Pittsburgh, not the Ravens’ second-rounder they received in the trade for Roquan Smith.

Chase Claypool was drafted by the Steelers in the second round (49th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in his third season with the team, and has recorded 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown across eight games this year. He’ll be under contract with the Bears through the 2023 NFL season.