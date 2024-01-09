Mick Cronin is still trying to find the right lineups for UCLA.

The UCLA basketball team has had a very rough start to the season so far, and it's a bit of a surprise given the talent of this team and the success that head coach Mick Cronin has had in his career. The Bruins are currently 6-9 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. The team has lacked competitiveness this season, and they are looking like one of the worst teams in the conference so far. There is still time for UCLA to fix these issues, but if the Bruins don't figure it out soon, it's going to be a disappointing season.

One issue that UCLA basketball has had this season is finding the right lineup that works. The first weeks of the season are supposed to be for experimenting in a sense as most teams have a lot of easy matchups at the beginning of their schedule. The Bruins had games like that, and they looked solid in November, but December was a disaster, and UCLA even dropped a home game against CSU Northridge. They need to find something that works, and Mick Cronin is still hoping that a lineup with Adem Bona and Aday Mora can do the trick.

“Something that we’re not done trying but it’s been hard for [Mara] to get those minutes [and] when he gets his minutes, I need him to help us on the offensive end,” Cronin said about the two of them being paired up, according to a tweet from Ben Bolch.

So far this season for UCLA, Adem Bona has gotten off to a solid start as the 6'10” forward is averaging 12.5 PPG and 6.8 RPG, but the Bruins haven't been able to get their freshman center, Aday Mora, into much of a groove. Through 15 games, he is averaging 3.8 PPG and 2.5 RPG. The two of them have a lot of potential, but we haven't quite seen it come to fruition yet.

Like it was previously stated, Pac-12 play just started and it's still early January. There is time for this UCLA team to wake up and get their season back on track, and it would be surprising if they didn't improve a lot down the stretch. However, they have a lot of work to do if they want to get into NCAA Tournament position, and at this point, it doesn't seem very likely that they make that happen.