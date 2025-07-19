The Philadelphia Phillies started the second half of the season with a bang. Kyle Schwarber, fresh of an MVP performance in the All-Star Game, hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Los Angeles Angels came back to tie Friday's game, but the Phillie Phanatic stole the show while a Coldplay song played throughout the ballpark.

The Phillies took a stab at re-creating the viral video from Coldplay's recent concert. In the original recording, a man and woman were caught on a kiss cam. When they realized they were on camera, the two stopped kissing and turned away from the camera. Fans online have gone as far as to accuse the man, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, of cheating on his wife.

The Phanatic found himself in a similar situation while the same Coldplay song played. A kiss cam caught him with Phoebe Phanatic, and the reaction was reminiscent of the original video.

Phillies debut the "Coldplay Kiss Cam". Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/nOxfszINRE — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) July 19, 2025

Teams around the league have poke fun at what happened at the concert. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora admitted that he attended Coldplay's event and saw what happened firsthand. While the Phillies were the first team to integrate the internet's newest joke into their games, they likely won't be the last.

While the Phanatic went viral, Philadelphia fans hope that their team attacks the rest of the season without distraction. Schwarber and the Phillies have been fighting off the New York Mets in the National League East all season long. How they start the back stretch of their season could go a long way when it comes to playoff seeding.

Philadelphia found themselves locked into a tight matchup against the Angels on Friday. While the Phillie Phanatic is in hot water with Phoebe Phanatic, fans hope that it doesn't spread to the rest of the team. Regardless of what happens, Phillies fans saw their mascot put on a show on Friday.