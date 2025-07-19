The Green Bay Packers rookies reported to training camp on Friday, with the rest of the team starting on July 22. Expectations are high for this franchise after reaching the playoffs last season. However, it appears that wide receiver Christian Watson and linebacker Quay Walker are dealing with some injuries ahead of camp.

Reports indicate that the Packers have placed both Watson and Walker on the active/physically unable to perform list, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Additionally, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was placed on the non-football injury list.

“The Packers placed WR Christian Watson and LB Quay Walker on the active/physically unable to perform list and OL Elgton Jenkins on the non-football injury list. They all can be activated anytime.”

Watson, who is 26 years old, suffered a torn ACL in the Packers' 24-22 Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears. It's not entirely clear when Christian Watson will be healthy again, but the timeline suggests he could miss the start of the 2025-26 season.

As for Walker, the 25-year-old linebacker is dealing with an undisclosed injury. It's said he suffered an injury during the offseason program with the Packers. However, it's unknown what that injury is. The good news is that it is not believed to be serious and that Quay Walker could be back in action early in training camp.

We'll see if Watson can bounce back from the injury and get back into the starting lineup. The Packers relied heavily last season on Jadyen Reed and Romeo Doubs, then turned around and drafted Matthew Golden in the first round. So, it may be difficult for Watson to earn a legitimate role once he is healthy.

Walker, on the other hand, will be playing in the final year of his contract as the Packers elected not to pick up his fifth-year option. There is still a chance he remains in Green Bay after this season, but he is playing on a contract year through the 2025-26 campaign.