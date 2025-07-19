The Philadelphia Phillies began the second half of the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. And hometown hero Mike Trout has already added an RBI as he closes in on major career milestones. Trout entered the game just five homers shy of joining the 400 home run club and five RBI away from 1,000.

Despite being a visiting player, Trout feels at home in Philadelphia. He grew up in Millville, New Jersey, which is less than an hour away from Citizens Bank Park. And he still attends Philly sporting events during the offseason.

Trout’s association with the city has led to trade rumors that have circulated since the three-time MVP broke into the league with the Angels over a decade ago. Back in Philadelphia for a three-game series, Trout was asked if he was aware of the Phillies trade talk.

“Oh, I see it all the time. Especially going to Eagles games and stuff,” Trout acknowledged, per On Pattison. “I think just being a South Jersey kid, I’m always going to get it. Growing up, loved Philly – those were my sports teams growing up.”

Should Mike Trout end his career in Philadelphia?

There was even speculation about a Phillies-Angels trade this offseason in an effort to improve Philadelphia’s outfield. That deal, obviously, did not go down. Trout has spent his entire 15-year career with the Angels, reaching the postseason once.

Former teammate and fellow three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani left the Angels after the 2023 campaign and immediately found postseason success. Ohtani won the World Series with the Dodgers after changing teams. Maybe Trout will enjoy a similar experience at some point.

For now, the 11-time All-Star remains with the Angels. Meanwhile the Phillies are in a dogfight with the New York Mets for control of the NL East. Philadelphia entered the All-Star break clinging to a half-game lead over New York.

The Phillies are attempting to reach the playoffs for the fourth straight season. And president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has something big planned for the trade deadline. It’s probably not Trout-related but Philadelphia could get a boost for its second-half playoff push.