Ryan Day and the defending national champs Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a strong commit from receiver Jerquaden Guilford.

Guilford announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Fort Wayne, IN, he chose Ohio State over Ole Miss, Michigan and Indiana.

He stands out as a four-star receiver with a composite score of 0.9019, per 247Sports. He is the top player from the state of Indiana, the 50th-best receiver in the 2026 class, and the 315th-best in the country.

“Well-rounded outside receiver who can create separation at all three levels of the defense and stretch the field vertically. Verified around 6-foot-2.5, 190 pounds ahead of his senior season with a broad frame and a fantastic combine testing profile. Earned top performer honors after a stellar showing at the 2025 Under Armour Ohio regional camp and has been a consistent playmaker on the club 7-on-7 scene,” analyst Hudson Standish said.

“Possesses the physical tools and position-specific skill to potentially see a massive leap in production as a senior. Should be viewed as a traits-heavy outside receiver with the ability to contort his body and make acrobatic snags at the catch point. Has multi-year Power Four starter upside and the physical clay to one day merit NFL Draft consideration.”

What's next for Ryan Day, Ohio State

It's an excellent addition for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes to make with Jerquaden Guilford, building their future depth at receiver.

Day continues to boast a formidable squad for the program as they prepare to defend their throne. He's been successful after six seasons, bragging a 70-10 record (46-5 Big Ten) throughout his stint.

This past campaign saw the Buckeyes finish 14-2 throughout 2024, settling for fourth in the conference standings. They still clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff, beating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame to secure the national title.

Day has done a lot to lead the Buckeyes to glory. The next challenge for him will be to maintain the squad's powerhouse status in 2025.