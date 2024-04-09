News broke on Sunday that Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari would be leaving for the Arkansas job, and that storyline somewhat overshadowed the national championship game between UConn and Purdue. The Huskies won the game over Purdue 75-60, and head coach Dan Hurley was honest about what he thought of the news coming out at that time.
“We just can't do things to take away from what is such a great game. And dropping news like that the day before, or the day of, it's…” Dan Hurley said without finishing, according to Adam Zagoria. “Somebody told me about it because my phone doesn't work.”
A job like Kentucky opening up is huge news, and arguably was still the biggest story in college basketball ahead of the championship game. As we move on from the championship game, the Kentucky coaching search will be the biggest story in the sport in the coming weeks.
Nate Oats released a statement affirming his commitment to the Alabama basketball program after there was much speculation about him taking the Kentucky job. Many Kentucky fans want Hurley to be the guy as well, but based on his answers after the game, it would be a shock if he left UConn for any job.
For now, UConn and Dan Hurley will celebrate a second straight championship win. This time in dominant fashion, going 37-3 overall.
UConn and Dan Hurley create history with back-to-back championships
Regardless, Hurley has brought his UConn basketball team to back-to-back championships. The first program to do so since Florida did with Billy Donovan in 2006 and 2007. The key difference with UConn was the difference in eras. Donovan's Florida team brought back every starter from the team that won the first time around. UConn replaced a lot from the 2023 championship team.
Last year, the three best players for Hurley's UConn squad were Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. All three of those players went to the NBA. The Huskies also lost key bench pieces in Joey Calcaterra and Nahiem Alleyne. Calcaterra was a senior who graduated, while Alleyne transferred to Big East rival St. John's.
The starting five for this year's UConn team had Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan. Newton is a holdover from the 2023 team, and he played a lot better this season, earning first-team All-American honors. Alex Karaban is another player who was a holdover in the starting lineup. Castle was a freshman this season and was new to the starting lineup. He is a projected lottery pick. Spencer is a new player to this year's squad, a transfer from Rutgers who fit in seamlessly. Clingan was on last year's team coming off of the bench to relieve Sanogo. This year, he slotted into the starting lineup.
There was a lot to replace for Hurley, and he and his staff not only did that, but they did that and made the team better this season. The Huskies have won six national championships in 25 years. The college basketball world is theirs right now.