Karl-Anthony Towns gave a lot of credit to Mike Brown following the New York Knicks' NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

In 37 minutes of action, Towns was amazingly efficient against the Magic defense. He finished with a stat line of 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block.

Towns reflected on the team's win after the game, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. He is going through his first season with Brown as his head coach, enjoying the chemistry they are developing 25 games into the year.

“Very personable guy. Obviously likes to laugh… We’re still learning, but winning games while learning is a testimony to this coaching staff and the guys in the locker room,” Towns said.

How Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks played against Magic

It's clear that Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying the start of his connection with Mike Brown, especially as the Knicks reach the championship game of the NBA Cup.

The game was close between both teams to start as Orlando led 36-33 after the first quarter. New York responded with an excellent 38-28 display in the second period, which allowed them to control the momentum for the remainder of the contest.

Shot selection, free throws and blocks made the difference in this matchup. The Knicks prevailed in all three categories by making 61% of their total shots, converting 23 free throws, and blocking seven shots. It wasn't the same for the Magic as they knocked down 46% of their total chances, made 17 shots at the line and rejected three shots.

Five players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Towns. Jalen Brunson dominated the game with 40 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He shot 16-of-27 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown, and 6-of-9 from the charity stripe. OG Anunoby came next with 24 points and six rebounds, Mikal Bridges put up 16 points and three rebounds, while Josh Hart provided 12 points and six rebounds.

New York improved to an 18-7 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games above the Boston Celtics and 3.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, they trail the Detroit Pistons by two games.

The Knicks will look forward to the championship game of the NBA Cup on Dec. 16. They face the semifinal winner between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, which commences on Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.