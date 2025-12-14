All the Buffalo Bills players and staff are safe after a shooting occurred near Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, just miles from where the team is staying ahead of its Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots. NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic provided clarity on the Bills’ status as the situation developed.

“The Buffalo Bills are staying at a downtown Providence hotel less than two miles from the active-shooter scene near Brown University. I’m told all players and staff are safe and accounted for at this time. Brown University has urged the area to shelter in place as police respond,” Russini posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Russini’s report helped ease concerns as police searched for the suspect. The incident unfolded during final exams on Brown’s campus, when a gunman dressed in black opened fire inside the Barus and Holley engineering building.

Authorities confirmed that at least two people were killed and eight others were injured, prompting a massive law enforcement response and a shelter-in-place order across the university.

The Bills, who are staying in downtown Providence ahead of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, remained inside their hotel as a precaution. Team officials prioritized safety while closely monitoring guidance from local authorities.

As news of the tragedy spread, the New England Patriots released a statement on social media expressing sympathy for the victims and the Brown University community. The shooting occurred roughly 25 miles south of Gillette Stadium, casting a somber tone over preparations for the AFC East showdown.

With the suspect still being sought late Saturday, the focus remains on public safety and supporting those affected by the violence. For the Bills and Patriots, Sunday’s game will be played against the backdrop of a devastating event.