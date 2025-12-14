The Heisman Trophy fraternity welcomed Fernando Mendoza on Saturday. Indiana now has its first-ever winner of the coveted award, while joining Jim Plunkett as the second Hispanic Heisman winner. Now IU fans will believe this will swing a door open for future Hoosier Heisman candidates.

Mendoza collected 2,362 points to win the honor. He beats out Diego Pavia who earned 1,435 points.

Both won't be in the running next season — as both have exhausted their collegiate eligibility and will pursue the NFL. However, one of the four finalists is eligible to make a run next season.

And Julian Sayin leads off the five early candidates for next season's award. Which features one dark horse contender.

Julian Sayin early favorite out of Ohio State

Sayin will be fueled in 2026 by two factors: Losing the Big Ten title to Mendoza's Indiana, then losing the Heisman to him.

He likely would've won the award had it not been for the 13-10 loss to the Hoosiers. Sayin ended up completing nearly 80% of his throws — a rare feat for any CFB quarterback.

A lot will hinge on how he adjusts without Brian Hartline, who's now at South Florida. But he'll reignite Heisman chatter.

And he's not the only Buckeye who'll earn hype for the award.

Jeremiah Smith will reignite Heisman chatter

Smith entered 2025 garnering more Heisman talk than the incoming freshman starting QB Sayin.

He endured a rather rough season debut against Texas (six catches for only 43 yards). Yet he still delivered five 100-yard games — even 144 against Indiana despite the loss.

Smith is frighteningly only a junior next season — meaning he still hasn't played his best football. He followed his stellar freshman campaign with 80 catches for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He'll surpass Sayin for Heisman votes if he threatens 90 to 100 catches and leads the nation in one of the two major receiving categories.

Past favorite will garner Heisman attention

Arch Manning lost out on the Heisman Trophy chatter with a rough start. Many across the nation wondered if maybe he became overhyped.

But he caught fire and made a College Football Playoff push for Texas.

He must carry the 32-touchdown momentum he created into 2026 to win the award. Of course his stock rises if Texas goes No. 1 and wins the Southeastern Conference.

Prepare to re-hear Manning's name.

Incoming sophomore galvanizing Fernando Mendoza's former school

Cal fans watched with mixed feelings Mendoza winning the Heisman — all after he left Berkeley in the transfer portal.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele fired up the Golden Bear fans, though, by assuring he's giving Tosh Lupoi a try.

He became only the second true freshman QB to throw for more than 200 yards in 11 starts. Sagapolutele even knocked off nationally-ranked SMU and Louisville to spark intrigue about his CFB future (combined for six touchdowns in both wins).

“JKS” comes with a wicked quick release and precision passing comparable to past Cal legend Jared Goff. Cal fans will hope for something poetic — its QB winning the Heisman after a former one won it.

Darkhorse Heisman pick is another intriguing sophomore

Sagapolutele isn't the only Atlantic Coast Conference star who'll garner hope for the award.

Malachi Toney of Miami is bound to have his own push for the top CFB individual honor. He delivered 1,328 all-purpose yards with his seven receiving touchdowns — even throwing for two more.

He'll need a new QB, though, with Carson Beck looking NFL bound. But he exploded with 84 catches playing for Shannon Dawson.

It also helps Dawson wasn't plucked for a head coaching job somewhere. That means he'll find more ways to get Toney the ball — leading to Heisman conversations down in South Beach.