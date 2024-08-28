In what would be one of the most shocking conference realignment moves yet, the Connecticut Huskies have reportedly been in conversations about joining the Big 12 conference in all sports. One of the highest profile UConn fans is not thrilled with the potential move.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy quote tweeted an article detailing UConn potentially joining the Big 12, and shared his opinions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ve always believed UConn should stay in the Big East,” Murphy wrote. “Our athletes and fans have a great regional conference that clearly works for our highest profile sport, basketball. Chasing football relevance is a mistake. We will get burned.”

These are strong words from Murphy, who represents Connecticut in the United States Senate and graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Murphy certainly has a point. UConn is known for their Men's and Women's Basketball programs, both of which are among the best in the country and have a stable (for now) home in the Big East, the NCAA's premier basketball-only conference. In the Big East, they are able to have a relatively easy travel schedule and consistently play regional rivals like Georgetown and Providence in conference matchups.

Is Murphy right? Would this move “burn” the Huskies' basketball programs?

Should UConn join the Big 12?

In this current era of conference realignment and high-profile football-driven NIL deals, it makes sense that UConn is exploring a potential move to the Big 12. If UConn is set on finding a high-major home for their football team, who currently operates as a independent team in the FBS, than the Big 12 would be a great fit.

When the Big East collapsed in 2013, UConn found themselves on the outside looking in without a spot in a power-five conference. While they were able to find moderate success in the AAC, it was a terrible fit for a school of their stature and a move back to the Big East has rejuvenated their basketball programs.

The Big 12 is one of the best Men's and Women's Basketball conference, and would be a step up competition-wise form the Big East even if the travel would be more difficult. Last season, eight Big 12 teams made the Men's NCAA Tournament and seven made the Women's compared to just three from the Big East, and two not including UConn.

If the Big East is not able to keep up with the amount of NIL money coming in to schools and conferences that have football and begins to become less competitive, then UConn should absolutely do whatever they can to find a new home, like in the Big 12.

Yes, UConn has had success in the Big East, especially with Men's Basketball winning back-to-back National Championships. Yes, the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden is one of the best events in all of sports. But, a move like this may be necessary to stay relevant in this new era of college sports.

While nothing is set in stone yet and the discussions are still in their preliminary stages, it's clear that UConn joining the Big 12 would send shockwaves through the UConn fanbase and the rest of the Big East.