The UConn basketball team won its second straight championship with a 75-60 win over Purdue on Monday, and point guard Tristen Newton was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. He had a humble response when asked about that.
“I mean, I did alright today,” Tristen Newton said, via March Madness on X. “Made a couple shots, and you know got my teammates the ball. I tried to do everything I could do to win the game and help us just lift that trophy and cut down these nets. I'm just glad we got the win.”
This type of answer is not surprising from Newton. Over his two years at UConn, he has not been the most outspoken or boisterous player. He is known as a player who keeps his head down and is focused on taking care of business.
Newton spoke about the gameplan for UConn going up against Purdue and specifically Zach Edey. The plan was to let Zach Edey get his points while limiting everyone else on Purdue.
“Yeah we feel like they don't play our type of basketball and we feel like we can win any type of game,” Newton said, via March Madness on X. “We knew that he was gonna get his today, just limit the others and that was the gameplan. We did it perfectly, so you know once we get up there's no looking back and we just try to put our foot on the gas.”
Edey did get his, putting up 37 points with 10 rebounds. The contributions were not there from the other players on Purdue to get the win.
Newton will leave UConn after winning two championships in his two years with the program. He reflected on his time at the school after the game as well.
“These past two years have been amazing, UConn has changed my life,” Newton said, via March Madness on X. “This is the best decision I've made in my life and I'm grateful and thank God I made this decision.”
After some questioned him early in his UConn career, his standing with the program will never be questioned again.
Tristen Newton adds to long list of legendary UConn guards
The UConn men's basketball program's history is littered with legendary guards, with names like Khalid El-Amin, Ben Gordon, Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier. Newton has joined that club of all-time UConn guards over the last two years. However, Newton took a different path to greatness.
Newton started his college career with East Carolina. He played three seasons there from 2019-2022 before entering the transfer portal. His freshman season in 2019-2020, he played against UConn and Dan Hurley's program before it became dominant. He made an impression in that game, and an impact during his time at East Carolina. Little did we know what would happen just a few short years later, after Newton was named to the All-AAC team in 2021-2022.
After that season, Newton transferred to Storrs to play for Hurley. In his first season, he played very well and was a huge part of the 2022-2023 championship team. He was the best player in the national title game against San Diego State, scoring 19 points with 10 rebounds and four assists. However, the three best players on that team that year were Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr.
Newton reached new heights in the 2023-2024 season. He was given many accolades, with earning first-team All-American honors being one of the top ones on the list. He was a member of the All-Big East team, All-Big East Tournament team and the most valuable player of the Big East Tournament as well.
Then, he added the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament to that list, along with a second national title.
Newton has cemented his legacy as one of the legendary UConn guards, and he will undoubtedly have his name on the wall in Gampel Pavilion as one of the Huskies of Honor.