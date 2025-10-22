The Baltimore Ravens are in desperation mode coming out of the bye week, as they're currently 1-5 and suffering multiple injuries. Lamar Jackson is one of those players, as he hasn't played since Week 4 because of his hamstring. There was optimism that he would return after the bye, but there is still some uncertainty, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“I don't believe it's a sure thing that Lamar Jackson returns from his hamstring injury to play against the Bears on Sunday,” Graziano wrote. “Jackson has missed the past two games, and the Ravens have been hoping he could return after their Week 7 bye. But they held a post-bye-week practice Monday, and Jackson did not take part in it. I've had a couple of conversations with people familiar with this situation that led me to believe Jackson might miss another game while recovering from the injury and return in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

“Keep an eye on the injury reports over the next couple of days for signs one way or the other. Monday wasn't an official practice, so the Ravens weren't required to issue an injury report.”

That makes things interesting for the Ravens, who are trying to get in the win column for the first time since Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson's status is uncertain for Week 8

The Ravens miss Jackson, and it's obvious after looking at what they've on offense since his absence. There hasn't been much of a rhythm in the passing game, and Cooper Rush is having a hard time making things happen for the offense. In their loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Rush was benched for Tyler Huntley in hopes that the Ravens could find some momentum.

If Jackson doesn't return against the Bears, it will be interesting to see if Huntley is the new starting quarterback, or do they go back to Rush. The hope is that Jackson can return, and he can lift up this offense like he always has. Jackson makes the Ravens more dynamic with the use of his arms and legs, and it gives them more variety on the field.

With the Ravens currently 1-5, they're going to need to get back on track sooner rather than later, regardless of whether Jackson is available or not. The more they lose, the more their playoff chances start to dwindle. After having high expectations, missing the playoffs would be a disappointment for the Ravens.