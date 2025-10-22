Bobby Portis believes the Milwaukee Bucks have something special this season, and he is not shy about saying so. During a recent appearance on Hear District, the veteran forward declared that Milwaukee has “the best bench in the NBA,” a claim that captures the team’s confidence heading into its home opener against the Washington Wizards.

“Our bench, man, I think we got the best bench in the NBA,” Portis said. “You got Cole Anthony, Ryan Rollins in the backcourt, Taurean Prince at the three, and me and Kuz at the four and five. Like, however you want to play it, like, it’s going to be exciting basketball.”

"I think it's 13, 14, 15 deep, man!" 👀@BPortisTime dives into the DNA of this year's Bucks squad & why he's so excited for this season in an exclusive Hear District interview. ▶️ WATCH: https://t.co/xp2VnPHxDk pic.twitter.com/wPA88M00LJ — Bucks+ (@BucksPlusAudio) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The statement follows an offseason defined by change and renewed optimism in Milwaukee. After being eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks added Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, and Gary Harris while re-signing Portis, Kevin Porter Jr., and Gary Trent Jr. Turner’s arrival, in particular, brings defensive stability and outside shooting that complements Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo has echoed Portis’s optimism. The Milwaukee superstar has called the Bucks “dangerous” and praised their blend of shooters, playmakers, and defenders. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne agreed that the Bucks could exceed expectations despite recent postseason disappointments.

The Bucks hope to be beasts in the East

Article Continues Below

Head coach Doc Rivers has emphasized defense throughout training camp, demanding physical play and energy from his deep rotation. Assistant coach Greg Buckner said the Bucks know they must “be a great defensive team” to win a championship.

Milwaukee’s bench, led by Portis, Anthony, and Rollins, has already impressed in preseason action. Rivers praised the group’s chemistry and called Anthony a “floor general” who helps his teammates play freely.

The Bucks’ strength may lie in that combination of experience and energy. Portis, now entering his sixth season in Milwaukee, said the team’s mindset revolves around sacrifice and unselfishness.

“Keep the ball hopping,” Portis said. “When the ball hops, it’s the ball going to find who needs to shoot.”

As the Bucks look to return to championship form, Portis’s declaration sets the tone for a team eager to prove it has both the depth and the drive to contend again.