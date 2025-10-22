In the era of the transfer portal, it is becoming more common for players to look elsewhere. In 2024, CB Ashton Stamps made the switch from Stanford to LSU. Now, he is switching from LSU to someplace else.

On Wednesday, the junior starting CB made the sudden decision to re-enter the transfer portal, per Shea Dixon of On3Sports.com. This came after a season in which Stamps had started for LSU for 16 consecutive games.

Last season, he started in all 13 Tigers contests and was also ranked in the Top 5 in the SEC for passes defended with 14. Altogether, Stamps played in 24 total games, with 17 starts. Additionally, he accumulated 74 tackles and broke up 16 passes.

However, this year, his playing time and numbers were drastically limited. LSU coach Brian Kelly decided to redshirt Stamps. Evidently, Stamps found himself playing behind returning starter PJ Woodland and Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane. In addition, Stamps was also trailing freshman DJ Pickett.

In all, Stamps played in one game and recorded only 18 total snaps. Meanwhile, No. 20 LSU is currently 5-2 and is slated to play against No.3 Texas A&M on Saturday. Last Saturday, they lost to No.10 Vanderbilt by a score of 31-24.

Additional LSU loses to the transfer portal

Stamps isn't the only Tiger to declare for the transfer portal. In June, shortly after LSU got OT Emanuel Tucker to commit, he did an about-face and switched over to Ole Miss in September.

In December 2024, Safety Sage Ryan also transferred from LSU to Ole Miss saying it was a “family decision”.

Earlier this year, the Tigers also lost four other players to the transfer portal. They were DT Jay'Viar Suggs, DT Da'Shawn Womack, WR CJ Daniels, and Safety Jordan Allen.

When it comes to the transfer portal, LSU likes to use it aggressively to continuously rebuild and strengthen the program. As a result, there is a competition for starting spots, which leads to players deciding to transfer.